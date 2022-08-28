For African immigrants in Roanoke, a new home for a faith community

Prayers filled the room as three pastors circled their congregation. Their movements kept time with the beat of their words, as their suit coats and ties swayed with their gestures. Members lifted their hands to the sky as they all gave thanks for their new place of worship.

The new refuge and gathering place for Roanoke’s Free Methodist Church, a congregation with many recent immigrants and refugees from Africa, once felt beyond reach. Now brilliant colors of people dressed in their Sunday best flooded the new place of worship along Williamson Road.

For eight years, the congregation of more than 100 had been worshiping in the conference room of the now-being-demolished Ramada Inn on Franklin Road.

This spring, church members learned they would have to stop worshiping in Ramada Inn by June 1. The structures of the hotel, built more than 50 years ago, were deemed unfit for use due to its history of flooding.

Free Methodist Church Pastor Andre Ntahonkuriye had been looking for a new place his congregation could make their own.

For members of The Free Methodist Church, it is a place for their African community to be replenished and strengthened. When Ntahonkuriye learned the Ramada Inn would be demolished, he asked himself: “Where am I going to take God’s people?”

“Refugee people, we don’t have enough money to pay our pastor. We always collect money, we help Africans for free,” he said.

Through a collective effort, the congregation was able to move to a new location. They saved for more than four years, and received help from the Free Methodist Foundation — which provides loans to growing churches of their evangelical Christian denomination.

As the Ramada Inn was vacated, members of the Free Methodist Church began to clean and prepare their new place of worship.

They got down on hands and knees to scrub the floors, they moved in chairs, a drum set, an electric keyboard and hung curtains over a cracked glass window facing Williamson Avenue.

During the first service in the new church, July 3, Ntahonkuriye prayed in Swahili. “Our God, thank you so much. I’m very happy. I’m very excited to have this building,” His daughter, Ephrasie Niyonzima, translated it to English. One woman played an African drum while members gave praise in song and dance.

A long way to the ministry

Ntahonkuriye was 16 when a civil war boke out in Burundi in 1993. He fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo and remained there for 20 years until a civil war broke out there too. He and his family were forced to flee for their lives once again and found themselves at a refugee camp in Tanzania.

They stayed for 11 years. Ntahonkuriye went to Bible school and was on track to become a pastor, when in 2006 he said he was approached by American immigration officials who asked him if he wanted to come to the United States.

Ntahonkuriye and a number of refugees arrived in Roanoke in December 2007. Despite starting a new life in Virginia, he said he felt welcomed by fellow Christians. Among the people that he met was Pastor Sam Belisle, head pastor of Celebration Church of Roanoke.

In 2008, Celebration Church found an interpreter from Virginia Tech who spoke Swahili, allowing Ntahonkuriye, his family, and peers to attend services. Every Sunday, the church provided them with transportation from and to the location until they were more settled.

“We did that for quite some time until they began to get jobs and buy vehicles and, you know, get more acclimated. But they came to our church; they were even a very valuable part of our church,” Belisle said.

Though they had someone to translate to Swahili — the major language spoken in East Africa — language was still a barrier. The community was made up of various nationalities speaking multiple languages including Kibembe and Kirundi.

“We need to preach in our language. [If] we do not understand nothing, we just fall asleep. We need to understand what they preach,” the members of his community told him.

Ntahonkuriye brought his community’s concern to Belisle, and with his permission, met from 8 a.m. to 9:45 before the main service, and also attended that service in English.

“When our service was over, they would go back upstairs and stay a while longer. They’re a great people of prayer, they would meet here on Saturday morning and pray for four or five hours,” Belisle recalls.

“You know, here in America, I saw that we had to be together. We are a community. Even though we come from different countries, we are the same. Here we must do all we can to keep our African community together,” said Irihose Obed, a member of the church congregation.

Ntahonkuriye said he and his fellow non-native English speakers and Free Methodist Christians felt a part of the Celebration Church community but, it was important for them to go back to their roots. With Belisle’s blessing, they left to start their own church and rented a space at the Ramada Inn eight years ago.

Ntahonkuriye said rebuilding a new life was a challenge for he and many of his fellow African refugees at Free Methodist Church, and it was essential to have a place where they can simply be. Church days are the opportunity to put aside the struggles of the week, wear their traditional outfits, sing in their home languages, and interact with their compatriots.

Ntahonkuriye says the church is not done with its plans for the new space. They have plans for a dining room upstairs that he says was once apartments. He hopes to have 300 people gather at Christmas and to renovate the kitchen and a room for the children.

After almost three hours of prayer, the worshipers were hungry. They mingled as they ate home-cooked collard greens and rice served from crockpots next to stacked boxes of Little Caesars Pizza. The youth music group played gospel music on electric guitars, an electric keyboard and standard drum set as younger children ran around, twirling and weaving through their parents, aunts, and uncles, grandparents, all enjoying the afterglow.