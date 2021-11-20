For Blacksburg needlepoint artist, it’s in the bag

BLACKSBURG — Elissa Steeves’ needlepoint bags brighten the gallery at Alexander Black House cultural center the way her poppies, blazing star, and 25 varieties of dogwood add zest to her garden.
It’s no surprise many of the designs of this renowned regional horticulturalist celebrate flowers. What is surprising is that all this beauty results from Steeves’ desire to quit smoking.
“Needlepoint was a way to keep my hands busy,” Steeves said. “Smoking is a compulsive activity. When I took up needlepoint to replace cigarettes, it became a compulsion. I concentrated on it and the rest of my brain kind of went somewhere else. It was so refreshing.”
Steeves said she made so many needlepoint pillows her husband jokingly said he’d divorce her if she made another. There were 11 on their bed alone.
“I turned to bags,” Steeves said. “A woman can’t have too many shoes or too many handbags.”
Blacksburg’s Alexander Black House is featuring “It’s in the Bag,” an exhibit of 57 of Steeves’ handmade bags. Needlepoint is a precise, counted-stitch type of embroidery traditionally done by stitching threads or yarns though a stiff canvas.
Progressing from kits to her own designs, Steeves has created formal and casual handbags to complement her wide variety of outfits. If she fell in love with a color combo that didn’t harmonize with the clothes in her closet, she’d buy a new outfit to match. Her diverse bags feature daffodils and daisies, Swiss chard and watermelons, bats and Native American symbols, many different stitches, and an array of straps and handles.
A large pink handbag in the center of the exhibit is dotted with life-sized metallic insects, a nod to the day her husband spotted a shiny strand of metallic needlepoint thread caught in the carpet and tied it into a fishing fly.
“The trout went crazy for it,” Steeves said. “So Harry started making bling flies from my needlepoint thread.”
Harrison “Harry” Steeves got in touch with the thread manufacturer, Kreinik, in Maryland and suggested the company was missing out on a marketing niche. For the next two decades, Kreinik paid Steeves’ way to fishing shows where he demonstrated fly tying. Steeves, a lifelong fly fisherman, retired from his biology professorship at Virginia Tech in 1995 and became a professional fly fishing guide, author, and fishing fly designer. Arthritis has curtailed his fly tying in recent years, but he continues to fly fish around the country.
Although she has created nearly 100 needlepoint objects, Elissa Steeves admits she doesn’t sew. It just didn’t click for her.
“I think the extent of my sewing was replacing two buttons on my son’s Oshkosh bibs 35 years ago,” Steeves said. “I never really liked sewing on the old sewing machines. I’m an anomaly, I know. I love fabric, textures, and colors. I could spend hours in a fabric store.”
Steeves collaborated with two seamstresses, Nancy Young and a graduate student wife who left the area years ago. They worked with Steeves on the “engineering” problems of constructing a bag that would remain upright when she put it down or hang from her arm the way she envisioned.
“We worked out solutions together,” she said. “I never just handed them a drawing and asked them to do it.”
Steeves’ obsession with needlepointing ended about 30 years ago. Over time she packed her bags, all in perfect condition, away in a closet and forgot about them. Her passion became flowers and landscape plants. She taught horticulture at Pulaski County High School and nurtured a garden that eventually spread across two lots in northeast Blacksburg. A regular on the New River Valley Garden Tour circuit, Steeves has had her gardens featured in Southern Living and Horticulture magazines.
“Gardening satisfies my need for color, texture, and pattern,” she said.
One day Steeves mentioned her earlier infatuation with needlepointing to her good friend, Joann Sutphin. Eventually Sutphin persuaded Steeves to pull the bags out of the closet.
“Joann thought I should exhibit them. I didn’t think anyone would be interested, but she was persistent,” Steeves said.
Sutphin showed the bags to Rhonda Morgan, director of the Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation, who set up the Black House exhibit. Sutphin also shared the bags with Montgomery Museum in Christiansburg, where they will be displayed in 2024.
“I was so impressed when I saw Elissa’s needlepoint bags,” said Sutphin. “I knew others would enjoy seeing them too. The large number of bags, the workmanship, design, colors, and of course the entertaining stories only Elissa can tell make for a wonderful exhibit.”
Steeves appreciates the interest in her needlepoint bags. But she is not returning to her former hobby. A Louis Vuitton purse has become her go-to bag, often riding on the floor of her pickup truck.
“I didn’t pay much for it online, and it’s practically indestructible,” she said. “I can throw in a shopping cart, in my pickup and it doesn’t get scratched or broke. It’s easier to have just one bag.”
Steeves’ handbag exhibit runs through Saturday, Nov 27. The Alexander Black House, located at 204 Draper Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.