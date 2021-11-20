For Blacksburg needlepoint artist, it’s in the bag

BLACKSBURG — Elissa Steeves’ needlepoint bags brighten the gallery at Alexander Black House cultural center the way her poppies, blazing star, and 25 varieties of dogwood add zest to her garden.

It’s no surprise many of the designs of this renowned regional horticulturalist celebrate flowers. What is surprising is that all this beauty results from Steeves’ desire to quit smoking.

“Needlepoint was a way to keep my hands busy,” Steeves said. “Smoking is a compulsive activity. When I took up needlepoint to replace cigarettes, it became a compulsion. I concentrated on it and the rest of my brain kind of went somewhere else. It was so refreshing.”

Steeves said she made so many needlepoint pillows her husband jokingly said he’d divorce her if she made another. There were 11 on their bed alone.

“I turned to bags,” Steeves said. “A woman can’t have too many shoes or too many handbags.”

Blacksburg’s Alexander Black House is featuring “It’s in the Bag,” an exhibit of 57 of Steeves’ handmade bags. Needlepoint is a precise, counted-stitch type of embroidery traditionally done by stitching threads or yarns though a stiff canvas.