For Blacksburg Transit bus fleet, it's (going) electric

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg Transit launched its first ever group of electric buses on Thursday, marking the first step in the town’s long-term plans to convert to an all-electric fleet.

The five electric buses, part of BT’s fleet of 53 heavy duty buses, were launched on Earth Day and replace five conventional diesel-powered buses. The transit service is among the first systems in Virginia to buy the electric buses, according to an announcement from the town this past week.

“These buses are just the beginning of what will someday be a fully electric fleet of buses,” BT Director Tom Fox said. “Our goal is that in three to four years, half of the entire fleet will be electric, and we will be 100% electric in about 10 years depending on funding. This is a large step towards reducing our carbon footprint while also reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.”

The initiative reflects the community at large, which is inhabited by many involved in science and technology, said Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith.

“It’s not just a good idea. It goes to the heart of what our community values are,” she said. “That should not be a surprise to anybody.”

The electric buses are among the latest in a string of key developments at BT.

