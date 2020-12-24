 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the second day in a row, Virginia hit another record high in COVID-19 cases: 4,782
0 comments

For the second day in a row, Virginia hit another record high in COVID-19 cases: 4,782

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the second day in a row, Virginia hit a record-breaking high in new COVID-19 cases: 4,782. On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 4,562 infections.

The state is now averaging nearly 4,000 cases per day, surpassing the previous record average of 3,920 daily cases on Dec. 12. The top five highest case counts recorded in the state have all occurred in December, with all five being at least 4,000 cases.

Despite holiday travel warnings, U.S. airport traffic is seeing a peak in traveler numbers, with almost 1.2 million people passing through security checkpoints on Wednesday according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The last time travel numbers were this high was on March 16.

Virginia hospitals are already reporting strains and physical and mental exhaustion among their health care workers as they reel from the post-Thanksgiving surge.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 2,577 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. Of those, 530 are in the ICU and 294 are on a ventilator.

According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 17,389 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 118 hospitalizations since Wednesday's report. The website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Thursday were in Roanoke County, with 67 new cases, and in Bedford County and Roanoke, with 57 each.

Roanoke has now topped 5,000 cumulative cases, with 5,016.

Statewide, the percentage of positive results from testing has dropped slightly to 11.5%. When the state was entering Phase 1 of reopening on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.

The VDH's vaccine data dashboard reported Thursday that only about 31,500 total doses of the more than 227,000 vaccines distributed across the state have been administered. The first round of vaccinations prioritize front-line health care workers and long term care facility residents and staff.

Of the vaccinations reported by race and ethnicity, 20% are Latino — a group that's barely 10% of the state population but 23% of the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations. One in four people vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group, while barely 2% of those who have received a vaccine are 70-plus — a population deemed high-risk.

Of the 323,915 total cases reported Thursday, 275,235 have been classified as confirmed and 46,680 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.

The state has had 4,791 deaths, an increase of 31 deaths since Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s forecasting model estimates that Virginia’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 by year’s end.

On Thursday, 42,921 cases were associated with the state’s 1,884 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Thursday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,782 to 323,915

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 118 to 17,389

Statewide deaths: Up 31 to 4,791

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 21 to 674

Bath County: Up 6 to 125

Bedford County: Up 57 to 2,828

Botetourt County: Up 48 to 1,190

Buena Vista: Up 14 to 463

Covington: Up 3 to 344

Craig County: Up 2 to 136

Floyd County: Up 9 to 474

Franklin County: Up 27 to 2,207

Giles County: Up 12 to 519

Lexington: Up 28 to 557

Lynchburg: Up 69 to 3,908

Montgomery County: Up 52 to 4,961

Pulaski County: Up 25 to 1,324

Radford: Up 8 to 1,434

Roanoke: Up 57 to 5,016

Roanoke County: Up 67 to 4,338

Rockbridge County: Up 16 to 519

Salem: Up 18 to 1,095

Wythe County: Up 27 to 1,188

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert