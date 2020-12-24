For the second day in a row, Virginia hit another record high in COVID-19 cases: 4,782

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Thursday were in Roanoke County, with 67 new cases, and in Bedford County and Roanoke, with 57 each.

Roanoke has now topped 5,000 cumulative cases, with 5,016.

Statewide, the percentage of positive results from testing has dropped slightly to 11.5%. When the state was entering Phase 1 of reopening on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.

The VDH's vaccine data dashboard reported Thursday that only about 31,500 total doses of the more than 227,000 vaccines distributed across the state have been administered. The first round of vaccinations prioritize front-line health care workers and long term care facility residents and staff.

Of the vaccinations reported by race and ethnicity, 20% are Latino — a group that's barely 10% of the state population but 23% of the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations. One in four people vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group, while barely 2% of those who have received a vaccine are 70-plus — a population deemed high-risk.

Of the 323,915 total cases reported Thursday, 275,235 have been classified as confirmed and 46,680 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.