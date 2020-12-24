For the second day in a row, Virginia hit another record high in COVID-19 cases: 4,782

For the second day in a row, Virginia hit a record-breaking high in new COVID-19 cases: 4,782. On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 4,562 infections.
The state is now averaging nearly 4,000 cases per day, surpassing the previous record average of 3,920 daily cases on Dec. 12. The top five highest case counts recorded in the state have all occurred in December, with all five being at least 4,000 cases.
Despite holiday travel warnings, U.S. airport traffic is seeing a peak in traveler numbers, with almost 1.2 million people passing through security checkpoints on Wednesday according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The last time travel numbers were this high was on March 16.
Virginia hospitals are already reporting strains and physical and mental exhaustion among their health care workers as they reel from the post-Thanksgiving surge.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 2,577 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. Of those, 530 are in the ICU and 294 are on a ventilator.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 17,389 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 118 hospitalizations since Wednesday's report. The website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases in cases reported Thursday were in Roanoke County, with 67 new cases, and in Bedford County and Roanoke, with 57 each.
Roanoke has now topped 5,000 cumulative cases, with 5,016.
Statewide, the percentage of positive results from testing has dropped slightly to 11.5%. When the state was entering Phase 1 of reopening on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
The VDH's vaccine data dashboard reported Thursday that only about 31,500 total doses of the more than 227,000 vaccines distributed across the state have been administered. The first round of vaccinations prioritize front-line health care workers and long term care facility residents and staff.
Of the vaccinations reported by race and ethnicity, 20% are Latino — a group that's barely 10% of the state population but 23% of the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations. One in four people vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group, while barely 2% of those who have received a vaccine are 70-plus — a population deemed high-risk.
Of the 323,915 total cases reported Thursday, 275,235 have been classified as confirmed and 46,680 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,791 deaths, an increase of 31 deaths since Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s forecasting model estimates that Virginia’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 by year’s end.