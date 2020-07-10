Forest business owner announces primary challenge to Republican Del. Kathy Byron

A Bedford County Republican activist announced he plans to challenge Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, in a primary contest next year.

Isaiah "Izzy" Knight, 33, who leans libertarian, announced his candidacy on Friday before a group of supporters in Forest.

"I don't know about you, but I have had enough of the Richmond radicals, and it is time we the people stand up and take back Virginia," Knight said. "I pledge to restore the Second Amendment in Virginia, fight to preserve the lives of the unborn and lead in the effort for school choice to stop the socialism in our schools."

Elected in 1997, Byron is one of the longest-serving members of the current House of Delegates. She's never faced a primary challenger. There were rumors last year that she would retire as a delegate, but she said this week she planned to seek reelection.

"As the Republican woman with the most seniority in the General Assembly, I am proud of the consistent conservative record I have accumulated on life, on taxes, and on guns," she wrote in a statement. "Working diligently to represent the needs of our region, I am one of the General Assembly's foremost advocates for extending broadband, reducing regulation to encourage business growth and attract new businesses, and expanding workforce development."