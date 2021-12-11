Forest service announces prescribed burns

The USDA Forest Service may begin conducting fall season prescribed burns in Montgomery and Giles Counties through the month of December, according to a news release.
Prescribed burns keep people and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires—and they also contribute to the overall forest health, according to the forest service news release.
Forest Service fire managers will conduct prescribed burns in the following areas only under appropriate weather conditions, according to the release:
Montgomery County
:
The 35-acre area of the Brush Mountain West burn unit is located 2.5 miles North of Blacksburg and 2.5 miles south of Newport. Snakeroot Trail, Horse Nettle Trail and Forest Road 113 in the Poverty Creek Trail system near Pandapas Pond may be closed. For safety purposes, please follow posted signs and trail closures when they occur. The controlled burn is expected to have lingering smoke effects in the Poverty Creek Drainage. There may also be light smoke impacts to U.S. Route 460 and Poverty Creek Road (Forest Road 10911). Smoke will likely be visible from Blacksburg and from U.S. Route 460. Depending on wind direction, residents and travelers in these areas may see or smell smoke.
The 46-acre Caldwell Fields burn unit is located on County Road 621 at the Caldwell recreation area. The burn area is located between County 621 and Craig Creek and will produce smoke that will have some impacts to County Road 621 for a short period of time. Caution should be used along this route to ensure fire fighter and public safety. Residents and travelers in this area will likely see or smell smoke.
Giles County
:
The 887-acre Kelly Flats prescribed burn area is located north of Big Stoney Road County Road 635. This project is located northwest of the Glen Alton Recreation Area and north of the town of Interior. The southwest portion of this project uses the Appalachian Trail as a fire line, and hikers may experience some short delays during the prescribed burn. The project area is broken into smaller units to mitigate smoke concerns and to support burning in a variety of seasonal conditions to improve forest health. Smoke will be seen from County Road 635 and residents may smell and see smoke for a short duration during the implementation of this project.
Experienced fire managers will closely monitor local weather conditions, such as wind and humidity, and adjust the schedule as needed to ensure the safety of both crewmembers and local residents, according to the release. Prior to lighting the burn, crews construct and designate firebreaks to ensure the fire does not leave the burn area. The burn will mimic historic natural fire as much as possible. Some individual trees will burn, but the fire should travel mostly across the forest floor.
For more information on our prescribed burn program, please contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District at 540-552-4641 or visit the forest service website www.fs.fed.us/r8/gwj. You can also follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/GWJNF.