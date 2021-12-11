Forest service announces prescribed burns

The 46-acre Caldwell Fields burn unit is located on County Road 621 at the Caldwell recreation area. The burn area is located between County 621 and Craig Creek and will produce smoke that will have some impacts to County Road 621 for a short period of time. Caution should be used along this route to ensure fire fighter and public safety. Residents and travelers in this area will likely see or smell smoke.

Giles County

:

The 887-acre Kelly Flats prescribed burn area is located north of Big Stoney Road County Road 635. This project is located northwest of the Glen Alton Recreation Area and north of the town of Interior. The southwest portion of this project uses the Appalachian Trail as a fire line, and hikers may experience some short delays during the prescribed burn. The project area is broken into smaller units to mitigate smoke concerns and to support burning in a variety of seasonal conditions to improve forest health. Smoke will be seen from County Road 635 and residents may smell and see smoke for a short duration during the implementation of this project.