Forest Service cited for environmental violations at Mount Rogers

State environmental regulators have cited the U.S. Forest Service for a leaking sewage treatment system at a campground in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.

Treated and partially treated sewage was released into Big Laurel Creek in 2019 and 2020, according to a consent order that details an agreement reached between the Forest Service and the Department of Environmental Quality.

Recently posted to DEQ’s website, the consent order makes no mention of documented environmental harm. But the leaks and failures to report them violated a permit issued by the state for the operation of the lagoon sewage treatment system at the Grindstone Campground.

The Forest Service first reported a leak of the facility’s lower lagoon in March 2018.

However, as efforts to fix the problem continued with no lasting success over the next two years, warning letters issued by DEQ inspectors stated that additional instances of noncompliance were not reported.

As part of the agreement, the Forest Service will again make repairs to the system within 60 days of the consent order’s effective date and complete a feasibility study for a more efficient wastewater treatment plant within seven months.