The Craig Creek bridge on the Appalachian National Scenic Trail is being closed for public safety, according to a forest service news release.

The footbridge that crosses Craig Creek, in the Brush Mountain Wilderness in Craig County, will be closed to all use indefinitely, according to the release.

Plans to remove and replace this bridge are ongoing.

Hikers should not use the existing bridge and should follow directions from posted signs.

Appalachian Trail hikers can walk through Craig Creek within 100 yards of the bridge, utilizing a temporary detour. Creek crossing may be impassable or unsafe during high water, and during high water events, hikers should wait for water levels to recede or utilize road detours, according to the release.

The release details directions for hikers:

For those heading northbound on the Appalachian Trail: At the Craig Creek Road/Virginia 621 crossing, take a left and follow Craig Creek Road for approximately 3.3. miles to the intersection with Miller Cove Road/Virginia 620. Turn right and follow Miller Cove Road for approximately 1.2 miles to the Appalachian Trail crossing. Turn left off of the road and follow the AT where it continues north across Trout Creek via a footbridge.

For hikers heading southbound on the AT: At the Miller Cove/Virginia 620 crossing, take a right and follow Miller Cove Roadd for approximately 1.2 miles to the intersection with Craig Creek Road/Virginia 621. Turn left and follow Craig Creek Road for approximately 3.3 miles to the AT crossing (look for a small dirt lot on the right side of the road). Turn left off of the road and follow the AT south toward Niday Shelter.

For more information, to www.appalachiantrail.org.

For further inquiries, contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District, 540-552-4641.