Former assistant U.S. attorney nominated for top job in Western Virginia

The U.S. attorney’s office is headquartered in Roanoke and has branch offices in Abingdon and Charlottesville. Since Cullen became a judge, it has been headed by acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond’s law school, wrote in an email that Kavanaugh’s past tenure in the Western District’s office “means that he is highly experienced in the types of cases they pursue, and knows the WDVA judges, how the office works, and where issues of priorities and day-to-day operations arise.”

Before Kavanaugh joined the federal prosecutor’s office in Charlottesville in 2014, he worked for seven years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.’s federal court.

There, he oversaw the investigation and prosecution of a mass shooting in Baghdad’s Nisour Square in 2007. Four employees of what was then Blackwater Security Consulting were charged with opening fire on Iraqi civilians — killing 17 and injuring 20 — while escorting a U.S. embassy convoy.

All four men were convicted but were later pardoned by former President Donald Trump.