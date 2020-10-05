Former athlete Sidney Snell remembered for his feats at Blacksburg High, Virginia Tech

Snell led Blacksburg in rushing with 1,444 yards in 1976 and topped the team in interceptions as a senior despite being a part-time defensive back.

At Tech, Snell stands No. 20 on the all-time receiving list with 86 catches for 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns. Snell and running back Cyrus Lawrence shared the Hokies’ 1980 scoring lead with eight TDs each.Tech’s most valuable player in both 1979 and 1980.

In basketball for Blacksburg, Snell led the state in scoring as a junior with a 29.3-point average, finishing with 1,933 points in his career.

Snell’s sophomore year at Blacksburg was highlighted by an incredible sequence during a 1975 state basketball semifinal victory over Matoaca.

Blacksburg trailed Matoaca by 17 points in the third quarter before Snell scored eight points in three seconds.

This is how it went:

“Sidney scored and was fouled,” Trear said. “He made the foul shot, so that was three points. Then Matoaca got a technical foul on the coach and another on one of the players. Sid shot both of those and made them. That’s five. Then we threw the ball into Sid, he made the shot and was fouled again. He made that one too.