A former Carilion Clinic physician admitted Monday that he illegally prescribed an opioid painkiller over a three-year period to support his own addiction.

Dr. Benjamin C. Davis of Roanoke pleaded guilty to dispensing nearly 2,000 oxycodone pills to two people, who then filled the prescriptions and gave him the drugs.

As part of a plea agreement reached in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge if Davis successfully completes a court-administered drug treatment program. The felony charge will remain under advisement until then.

Davis, who was a wound care specialist for Carilion when he obtained the drugs by writing 38 prescriptions from July 2018 to May 2020, is no longer employed by the health care system, according to a Carilion spokesperson.

In December, the Virginia Board of Medicine issued a reprimand to Davis and ordered him to complete a recovery regimen through the Virginia Health Practitioner’s Monitoring Program. A consent order states that as of August 2022, he was compliant with his treatment and has returned to practice.

The document states that Davis has been diagnosed with a severe opiate use disorder that requires ongoing treatment and monitoring.

“I have every expectation that he will completely fulfill the obligations of the federal drug court treatment program,” Davis’s attorney, Tony Anderson, said after Monday’s hearing.

Davis became addicted in 2018, according to the Board of Medicine consent order. After suffering a bicep tendon injury, he did not seek treatment but instead self-medicated with leftover oxycodone from appendicitis surgery and dental work.

A federal investigation began in 2020, after officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration reviewed Davis’s records in the state Prescription Monitoring Program, which tracks the amount of certain drugs prescribed by physicians.

Agents requested a pharmacy to contact them when the two people who appeared to be Davis’s patients picked up their prescriptions. The two individuals, who have not been charged, were then observed going directly to Davis’s home.

When confronted by DEA agents in May 2020, Davis agreed to cooperate with the investigation and voluntarily surrendered his government license to prescribe controlled substances.