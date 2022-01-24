Former Christiansburg councilman leading national lung transplant group

Harry Collins may no longer be involved in town politics, but he has yet to take a break from advocacy work.

The former member of the Christiansburg Town Council is now president and chairman of the board of the Lung Transplant Foundation. He said in an interview this past week that he took on the role about four months ago.

The national organization, among other functions, raises funds for research related to the surgical procedure it takes its name from and has worked to assist recipients of lung transplants.

Collins, 70, received a transplant over a decade ago. He said he underwent the procedure, which replaced both his lungs, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He described the disease as like having an elephant sitting on his chest.

“It got to where I could not breathe,” recalled Collins, who’s also a facilities manager for the Shelor Motor Mile group.

Collins said the opportunity to become president of the foundation came upon the death roughly six months ago of the organization’s founder, Jeff Goldstein.

“They wanted me to ascend up to the presidency,” Collins said.

However, given his other responsibilities, including the fact he still works full-time, Collins said he voiced some hesitation about running the foundation and requested that a board help undertake the task. He said they typically meet every other week.

“I want us to succeed,” Collins said.

Collins said he’d like to see the organization continue to grow and maintain its efforts to help lung transplant recipients and their families live normal lives.

Another of the foundation’s functions is working with several research institutions. One of those is Duke University, Collins said.

One alarming fact Collins pointed out is that about half of transplant recipients die within five years of undergoing the procedure. A major issue is rejection, which is a problem the foundation says it hopes can be stopped through research.

Speaking from his own experience, Collins said life after the procedure isn’t always simple as one of the things recipients must regularly do is take medication.

“You always have to fight,” he said.

