 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Former Covington mayor and wife were killed in Roanoke car crash

  • 0
101422-roa-va-singlefatalcrash-1

Police tape surrounds the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson and Airport roads in Roanoke at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday. The crashed car points nose-down over the edge of a wall that surrounds a parking lot.

 Photo courtesy Delores Goneau

The city of Covington announced Friday that a former mayor and his wife died in a car crash in Roanoke the day before.

Lewis Leitch and his wife, Kathy, were killed in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson and Airport roads at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Roanoke police have not identified the victims of the crash or provided additional information about the incident. However, Adam Dressler, Covington's interim city manager, confirmed that they had died.

Covington officials said in a statement Friday that they were sharing "in the grief felt by the entire Alleghany Highlands community at the loss of Lewis and Kathy."

People are also reading…

Lewis served as Covington's mayor and a member of city council in the late 1990's. The city's statement said he also "helped guide the city during his tenures as both an educator in the Covington School System."

Kathy Leitch "dedicated countless hours to the betterment of the region and its residents through numerous civic organizations and charitable endeavors," the statement continued.

"We send our deepest condolences to the Leitch family and pray for peace and comfort in the weeks ahead," the city's statement concluded.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was done so badly it was unbelievable': Turkey's dental tourists speak out on booming industry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert