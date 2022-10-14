Former Covington mayor and wife were killed in Roanoke car crash

The city of Covington announced Friday that a former mayor and his wife died in a car crash in Roanoke the day before.

Lewis Leitch and his wife, Kathy, were killed in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson and Airport roads at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Roanoke police have not identified the victims of the crash or provided additional information about the incident. However, Adam Dressler, Covington's interim city manager, confirmed that they had died.

Covington officials said in a statement Friday that they were sharing "in the grief felt by the entire Alleghany Highlands community at the loss of Lewis and Kathy."

Lewis served as Covington's mayor and a member of city council in the late 1990's. The city's statement said he also "helped guide the city during his tenures as both an educator in the Covington School System."

Kathy Leitch "dedicated countless hours to the betterment of the region and its residents through numerous civic organizations and charitable endeavors," the statement continued.

"We send our deepest condolences to the Leitch family and pray for peace and comfort in the weeks ahead," the city's statement concluded.