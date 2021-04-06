Former Fairlawn missionary society leader gets two years in child sex case

According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Rachel Shrader's summary of the case against Hite, an 18-year-old woman told investigators in October that several years earlier, she and Hite had a sexual relationship that lasted more than a year.

The woman said she met Hite after her family moved to Christiansburg in 2015 and began attending Christ Church, which is affiliated with HeartCry. The woman, then 13, said that she and Hite would see each other multiple times per week, prosecutors said.

She said they began exchanging electronic messages, which at some point turned sexual. The woman said that Hite asked her for a nude picture and that they then began trading nude images of one another.

Eventually, the woman said, Hite rented a vehicle so that no one would recognize his truck, and they met for sexual activity behind the Montgomery County Government Center in Christiansburg. Hite began taking her to several spots in Christiansburg for sexual activity, the woman told investigators.

The woman recounted how on Christmas Day 2017, she and Hite communicated by FaceTime, with Hite using his phone while naked in his shower.