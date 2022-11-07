Former Fishburn Park caretaker's cottage could become coffee shop

A couple willing to renovate the Fishburn Park caretaker's cottage and use it to open a coffee shop is backed by City Manager Bob Cowell, who presented the plan to Roanoke City Council Monday.

However, the Grandin Court Neighborhood Association opposes the proposed deal and is expected to come out against it at a planned public hearing later this month.

No final decision has been made.

Cowell proposed the city sell the cottage and 1.1 acres of park land to Justin and Keri vanBlaricom of Roanoke for $10 on the condition they spend at least $150,000 to repair the deteriorated building and equip the business. The plan is for a coffee shop with outdoor seating, Justin vanBlaricom said Monday.

Fishburn Park is off Brambleton Avenue with the long-vacant cottage built in the 1820s. The city has owned the land since 1925.

“We’ve driven by that house for years and just thought it needs to be a place where the community could gather,” vanBlaricom, 42, said. He and his wife, who is 41, are Roanoke natives who played in the park as children and value its preservation, he said. They and their children go there often, he added.

“Hopefully people will see we’re not big bad developers trying to do a land grab so we can build an apartment complex,” he said.

VanBlaricom said he has previously renovated real estate, holds a masters degree in business administration and operates a newly launched camper van business based at the Roanoke Industrial Center.

Owen McGuire, president of the Grandin Court Neighborhood Association, said the association membership opposes the project.

Members “just don’t think it’s an appropriate place for a regular business,” McGuire said. Neighbors would like to see a nonprofit organization, maybe a senior center, move into the cottage.

The specific proposal fails to ensure any future business, should the property change hands, would be a good fit with the neighborhood, according to McGuire. In addition, the deal would convey too much park property with the cottage to the vanBlaricoms, he said.

“That’s prime parkland used every day by people who walk by there constantly,” he said.

The city and vanBlaricom have agreed conditions on the project, should it be eventually approved by the Roanoke City Council. The couple would have 90 days to start construction and a year to finish and would owe the city $83,000 if they sold any part of the real estate within four years, a staff report said.

VanBlaricom said he and wife voluntarily agreed to terms that would heavily restrict use of the property and would rule out housing and numerous business types including a bed and breakfast inn, a motel or hotel, campground, bank, dairy, steel mill, warehouse, medical clinic, dry cleaners, auto dealership, brewery, day care, tattoo shop or gas station. The site-specific contract would permit only a short list of uses including a restaurant, bakery, artist studio, office, meeting center, clubhouse, community market, or community garden at the cottage site, he said.

Council agreed Monday to advertise the proposed sale of the property and scheduled a public hearing Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. Council members did not discuss the vanBlaricom coffee shop project Monday.

Roanoke’s city clerk will give out copies of the proposed contract to interested members of the public ahead of time, officials said.