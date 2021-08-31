Former Hurricane Ida brings squally rain, some tornado risk to Roanoke area tonight, Wednesday

The center of what was once high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ida is expected to track near or just west of the Interstate 81 corridor, pulling bands of squally rain and thunderstorms across western Virginia tonight and Wednesday.

These bands will bring periods of heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding, especially where a band moves continuously over one location for an hour or two. Also, wind shear aloft east of the storm system's center of circulation may be sufficient to impart spin to some of the cells within the bands, raising the risk of a few tornadoes and localized strong downdraft winds, especially between midnight and early afternoon Wednesday.

The main mass of continuous rainfall is expected to be north and northwest of the low's track, mostly over West Virginia extending into northern Virginia and Pennsylvania. Many rainfall amounts topping 4 inches are expected in that part of the storm.

Our region will see more intermittent periods of rain with the bands to the south and east of the storm center, feeding directly off the warm Gulf of Mexico that fueled this powerful storm in the first place.