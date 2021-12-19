Former judge not sanctioned by bar association panel after lengthy hearing

The actions of a sitting judge, who’s since resigned from office, in a conflict with a former law client were troubling, said a state bar disciplinary panel.

But, the panel concluded, there wasn’t convincing evidence of the type of willful misconduct that would spur professional sanctions.

The unanimous ruling came late Friday at the end of a 14-hour hearing that scrutinized former judge John Weber’s relationship with a woman who he represented while in private practice in 2013 and 2014.

Weber, who’s been a local attorney since 1993, served as a Roanoke Valley juvenile and domestic court judge from 2015 until last January, when he submitted his resignation without public explanation.

In state bar proceedings that unfolded, it emerged that Weber had come under investigation after a woman reported that he slept with her while she was a client, and then, years later, while he was on the bench, paid her more than $22,000 to continue keeping their past relationship a secret.

That Weber paid that money was undisputed. But his motive differed sharply in each side’s account.

Testifying on his own behalf Friday, Weber said there had been no inappropriate or intimate relationship with the client. “Absolutely not,” he said. “Never.”

The flow of money began as an act of charity, he said, after the woman reached out to him for help four years after he last represented her.

The woman was in the throes of addiction when Weber served as her attorney. She told him later she was a new mother and working to turn her life around, but in danger of homelessness unless someone helped her.

Weber said he believed her at the time, and only later learned she had no child and was seeking money for the addiction that still gripped her.

He told the five-member disciplinary panel that he had recently come into an inheritance that he was intent on using to help others. That included giving one family $9,000 to send their son to college, and granting another man $25,000 for a business venture that was ultimately unsuccessful.

“I was happy to do it,” Weber said. “… I want to be a person who believes in people.”

In this case, sent his former female client about $11,000 over a three-month period for rent, car needs, utility bills and other requests.

Weber’s attorneys said he’d been naïve, but argued his only true error occurred when he tried to end the aid, and the ex-client began threatening to go public with allegations of sexual misconduct unless he continued payments.

Weber never reported the threats and paid her another $11,000 over a span of about five months. He said he wasn’t guilty of the accusations, but became paralyzed by fear for his job, his family and his reputation.

His attorneys said he worried that no one would believe that the money he had already given her was altruistic.

“This was just an incredible shock,” Weber testified, adding he had hoped the threats would end on their own.

“I hoped it would go away,” he said. “… It was a bad choice.”

He stepped down from the bench earlier this year, he said, in recognition that he had mishandled the situation.

In July 2019, the payments to the woman ended. In 2020, she reported Weber, initiating the investigation that culminated in Friday’s state bar hearing held in a Colonial Heights courtroom.

In her own testimony to the disciplinary panel, the woman said she was scared and struggling when Weber worked as her attorney, and he exploited her to begin a physical relationship. The Roanoke Times does not name alleged victims of sexual misconduct without their consent.

She said she reported him after entering recovery and getting clean. She knew Weber was a judge, and said she didn’t think he should be allowed to continue in that role.

She said she was honest with authorities, including her part in threatening Weber, an act of which she wasn’t proud.

“I told you the truth today no matter how it makes me look,” she testified.

The state bar hearing included extensive arguments about the conclusions that could be drawn from 4,826 text messages exchanged by Weber and the woman.

The text record was pulled from Weber’s cellphone. His attorneys said it supported his account that the financial help had begun innocently, with no threats or references to impropriety, and that he had encouraged the woman as she sent him updates about personal progress for her future.

Disciplinary office counsel presenting the arguments against Weber said the threads also showed him demanding that she bring him an old cell phone that she told him had incriminating messages from 2013-2014. They argued that represented a true look into his thinking.

Weber testified that he knew no improper messages existed, but was worried that evidence might be fabricated, as that was among the threats leveled. The woman testified that she didn’t believe any incriminating messages from that period actually existed.

Over the course of a day of lengthy arguments, disciplinary office staff said the woman had been steadfast in her statements.

Weber’s attorneys countered that she had been inconsistent and inaccurate in her description of key personal details that someone in a physical relationship with another would know.

In their closing arguments, they said that discrepancy was crucial.

The disciplinary panel that considered the matter was composed of four attorneys and one layperson from other parts of the state who did not know Weber.

In announcing their verdict, Chairman Steven Novey said the panel “had a lot of trouble with this case” and found it of great concern that Weber, while a sitting judge, did not report that he was being threatened.

But ultimately, he said, the group agreed that the evidence against him in the disciplinary case didn’t meet the “clear and convincing” standard required in such matters.

Weber faced two allegations of violating the professional standards that govern attorneys. One was of engaging in a sexual relationship with a client, the other of committing deliberate misconduct.

Weber, who’s since returned to private practice, could have faced sanctions from a reprimand to the loss of his law license had the panel ruled against him.

In a joint statement after the hearing, his attorneys, John Lichtenstein and Tony Anderson, said Weber was a good-hearted person and they were grateful for the ruling.