Former Montgomery County GOP chairman will challenge Chris Hurst in the 12th District

BLACKSBURG — A well-known businessman hopes to take back the 12th District House of Delegates seat for Republicans in November.
Larry Linkous, owner of Linkous Auctioneers and former Montgomery County GOP chairman formally announced his candidacy Thursday, promising to bring unity to the statehouse.
“I have just so much displeasure with the political climate, state and national. Both parties have become so polarized that somebody’s got to get in there that’s more centralist and try to get people together to get something done,” Linkous said. “This side is fighting this side, and I’m hoping I can be in the middle and help pull some people together … because things aren’t getting done.”
Linkous, 67, will challenge Rep. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, 33. Hurst unseated Republican incumbent and Giles County native Joseph Yost in 2017. The 12th district includes Democratic strongholds around Virginia Tech and Radford University and Republican-leaning rural areas, including Giles and parts of Pulaski County.
Hurst released a statement Thursday in response to Linkous' announcement.
“The contract with the people of Southwest Virginia is renewed every two years, and anyone eligible for the job is more than welcome to apply. I’m incredibly proud of my record of delivering for Southwest Virginians," Hurst wrote.
"As Delegate, I’ve increased teacher pay, expanded access to healthcare to more than 400,000 Virginians, and stood up for our frontline workers during the largest health crisis in a century. I look forward to renewing my contract with Southwest Virginians this November," he wrote.
But Linkous said much work remains to be done for the district.
“There’s a lot of issues here, and actually this pandemic has caused us to realize some of them,” he said.
The need for reliable home Internet service for Zoom meetings and remote schooling has highlighted the lack of broadband access in some parts of the district, he said. And, “the staggered school schedule right now has really created a whole new need for child care. It’s just tough on parents right now to take care of kids and try to work.”
Linkous said as delegate he would push the legislature to get kids back into classrooms.
“They need some regular scheduled things to do. They need to be with their peers,” he said. “If there’s any way we could do it, I would love to see us do it. A lot of people are saying there’s ways we can do it safely.”
Also on Linkous’ list of things not getting done: infrastructure.
“We have hundreds of miles of gravel roads still,” he said. “We need to work on things like that and trying to get traffic off I-81. I really support passenger rail. If we can get passenger rail to Christiansburg, everybody we can get to ride that is one less person on 81. We need to try to do anything we can to decrease traffic on 81.”
And some things the legislature is doing, Linkous said he would work to undo.
He pointed to the “Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights” filed in the state Senate. It would for the first time extend worker protections to domestic employees in private homes, who have traditionally been exempt from non-discrimination and minimum wage rules.
But Linkous argues that could have unintended consequences. What if a 90-year-old woman wanted to hire someone to help her with bathing and dressing?
“If a man applies, and she says she’d rather have a lady do this, he can sue her for sex discrimination in her own home,” Linkous said. “The sex discrimination thing is real and needs to be looked at, but I think you should be able to hire who you want in your own home.
“Individual rights are important, and I hope people realize that,” Linkous said. “They seem like they’re being taken away and taken away.”
And, Linkous said he will work hard to be more present in the far reaches of the district, where he said Hurst seems to be absent.
“I don’t think he’s been as visible in some of the communities as he needs to be,” Linkous said. “I think he’s been more visible in Blacksburg.”
Tech and Radford are important “because they drive the economy,” Linkous said. “But the rest of the district is important, too.”
Linkous has been around local politics for decades, serving on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors in the 1990s and later as chairman of the county GOP. He mounted an unsuccessful bid for the House of Delegates in 1996. He's known for calling auctions in his family company. It specializes in selling commercial and residential properties.
Linkous said he assumes Hurst can bring more money to the race, but he plans to out-work the Democrat, leveraging his deep ties to the area.
Linkous lives in a restored 18th century home built by one of his forebears, who is said to have come to the county as an indentured servant of the Preston family. Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus was built on about 2,000 acres of the Prestons’ Smithfield Plantation.
He also said he has family ties in Giles and does business across Southwest Virginia and is better positioned to represent the needs of the 12th district.
Linkous still could potentially face a primary challenge for the Republican nomination. Candidates have until March 25 to file.