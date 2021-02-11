Former Montgomery County GOP chairman will challenge Chris Hurst in the 12th District

"As Delegate, I’ve increased teacher pay, expanded access to healthcare to more than 400,000 Virginians, and stood up for our frontline workers during the largest health crisis in a century. I look forward to renewing my contract with Southwest Virginians this November," he wrote.

But Linkous said much work remains to be done for the district.

“There’s a lot of issues here, and actually this pandemic has caused us to realize some of them,” he said.

The need for reliable home Internet service for Zoom meetings and remote schooling has highlighted the lack of broadband access in some parts of the district, he said. And, “the staggered school schedule right now has really created a whole new need for child care. It’s just tough on parents right now to take care of kids and try to work.”

Linkous said as delegate he would push the legislature to get kids back into classrooms.

“They need some regular scheduled things to do. They need to be with their peers,” he said. “If there’s any way we could do it, I would love to see us do it. A lot of people are saying there’s ways we can do it safely.”

Also on Linkous’ list of things not getting done: infrastructure.

