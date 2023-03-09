A former Asian professor at Virginia Military Institute who claimed he was denied tenure based solely on his appearance has settled his lawsuit against the state school.

Lunpeng Ma — who said VMI's decision cost him his job and work visa, forcing him to relocate to his native China — filed a federal racial discrimination lawsuit in 2021.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit Feb. 22 pursuant to a settlement that kept the terms confidential.

However, the state of Virginia paid $124,370 to Ma through two law firms that represented him, according to records provided to The Roanoke Times Thursday in response to a request under the state Freedom of Information Act.

In his lawsuit, Ma contended that VMI "has a glass ceiling that hinders Asian American professors from being promoted to tenured positions."

Ma, an assistant professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures, was hired in 2014 and exceeded expectations in annual evaluations for the next five years, according to the lawsuit.

But the department chair and other school officials said they were uncomfortable with Ma's goatee and his "professional demeanor" that included improper attire, the filing stated.

Ma says he kept a "modest and barely visible goatee" in observance of his Daoism religion, and that no one at VMI had previously complained about it.

In listing his accomplishments at the Lexington military college, the lawsuit called Ma "the walking representative of Chinese culture and knowledge at VMI."

A VMI spokesman declined to comment on the case Thursday.

The school has said earlier in court records that Ma's "choice in attire fell well below VMI's expectations and that he was often observed in violation of VMI's general orders and policies on dress code for faculty."

However, the filing stated that VMI took no action against Ma based on his race or religion.

Ma's lawsuit was filed at the time of a state investigation into racial concerns raised by some Black cadets at VMI and alumni. It quotes from the investigation's finding that VMI had a higher percentage of white tenured faculty than any other college or university in Virginia.

A six-page settlement agreement provided by the state Treasury Department was heavily redacted, revealing only the amount of money paid by the state. It did not say how much of that sum went to cover the cost of Ma's attorneys.

Bruce Fox, a Pittsburgh attorney who represented Ma, said he could not comment on the details of the settlement. Ma has since returned to China, Fox said, where he has found another college teaching job.