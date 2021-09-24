Former Roanoke County school administrator coached a state championship team in late 1960s in Salem

When he was coaching boys basketball at the former Andrew Lewis High in Salem in the late 1960s, Dick Miley decided his players needed to run on the cross country team for preseason endurance training.

The practice run snaked uphill through town, and one day senior Gary Walthall and two teammates decided to shorten the course.

“Two of the starters were up in front of me and they cut across,” Walthall said. “It cut out about a block and a half. Being the idiot I am, I followed them.

“Well, we get to the end and there’s this blue Valiant. It was Coach Miley. He said, ‘Get in, boys.’ Took us back to the starting line and said, “Ready, set, go.’ “

Miley, who died Wednesday at age 85, did not cut any corners as the basketball coach at Andrew Lewis, where he also was an assistant football coach.

In 1967-68, the Rockingham County native took a team that wasn’t even picked to win the Western District title and led the Wolverines to the VHSL Class 1-A state championship with a victory in the final over George Washington of Alexandria.

Virginia prep player of the year Hal Johnston graduated after the 1966-67 season, but the 1967-68 team led by Denton Willard, Charlie Hammersley and David McCray took the title.