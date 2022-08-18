Former Roanoke fire chief's book describes his civil rights-era journey

In the first chapter of his new autobiography, Rawleigh W. Quarles Sr. writes: “I remember watching with childhood fascination whenever fires were extinguished in my neighborhood.” But he also writes: “Even at the young age of twelve, I could not comprehend why all the faces of the firefighters were white.”

“Climbing the Ladder of Success: A Firefighters’ Journey to the Top” is the story of Quarles’ experience becoming the first Black fire chief of Roanoke.

The Star City native graduated from Lucy Addison High School and studied at Virginia Western, William and Mary and Virginia Tech, later graduating as an Executive Fire Officer from the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Quarles would go on to spend his entire 31-year firefighting career in Roanoke, hired in 1963, rising through the ranks to become chief in 1989, before retiring from that work in 1994.

While his story is inspiring, his experience was marked by the struggles all Black citizens of that time endured. Indeed, Quarles says he was motivated to tell his story in part because things haven’t really changed.

“There has been a regression or setback in the forward progress of the achievement and pursuance of the civil rights of minorities and people of color for some time now,” Quarles wrote via email. “It’s time for people to awaken to the fact that it’s now business as usual once again.”

Among his many experiences from his firefighting days, Quarles shared a stark example of what he faced.

“I will never forget the attitude of unacceptance I experienced while extinguishing a fire next to a downtown restaurant in what felt like subzero temperature, and the fire captain asked the men to take a break and go inside the adjoining restaurant and get a cup of coffee. Blacks were not allowed to dine in, only carry out. Blacks were not allowed to sit on the bar stools. My crew entered the restaurant, we all sat on the counter stools, each of the firefighters ordered a cup of coffee, and to my surprise, the attendant served all the firefighters coffee in a porcelain mug but served me coffee in a Styrofoam cup. The message was loud and clear.”

Quarles says it has taken him approximately 18 months to write his book, which he has done alongside his role as pastor at Staunton Avenue Church of God, where he has worked since his retirement from the city fire department.

While "Climbing the Ladder of Success" is unflinching in calling out the social injustice that has afflicted American society for generations, Quarles says he has also valued the opportunity to live his Christian values, “and to show the love of God and forgiveness toward my fellow firefighters as well as all men.”