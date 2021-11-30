Former Roanoke postal worker admits to stealing marijuana from package

Hewitt, however, was apparently working on his own.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little mention was made in court Tuesday of marijuana that was linked to Hewitt under different circumstances, but included in the same prosecution.

That's because earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon granted a motion to suppress evidence found in a police search that led to Hewitt's arrest. Dillon's opinion lays out the following facts:

Late in the night of March 11, 2020, three calls to 911 were made by an anonymous person who complained about a disturbance at a motel near the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The first two calls were about someone "smoking weed" in the hallway and then banging and yelling coming from Room 322. Police responded both times and found nothing amiss.

In a third report to 911, the caller said that a man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans had told her to mind her own business while he sold drugs from his room.

When police returned, all was quiet again. After noticing the door to room 322 was ajar, an officer knocked and received no answer. He then pushed open the door and found in the unoccupied room a bucket of marijuana, $560 in cash, a handgun and a receipt that bore Hewitt's name.