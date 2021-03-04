Former Roanoke sheriff Johnson announces run for governor

Former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson announced Thursday that she’s again setting her sights on public office — aiming this time for the governor’s seat.

“I am running for governor of this great commonwealth because there is a deep need for change,” Johnson said as she announced her candidacy on the steps of city hall.

“It is time for the whole state of Virginia to thrive. Together, we can make a tangible difference.”

Johnson is launching her first run for statewide office and joining a crowded field of six others vying for the Republican nomination in the race.

She said she was throwing her hat into the ring for the same reason she first ran for city sheriff in 2005 after spending her career as a deputy with the agency.

“I am not happy with the direction our state has taken in the past four years,” she said. “I find myself in the same predicament as at the sheriff’s office when I realized that nothing was going to change. I did not mumble, grumble or complain. I decided to run for sheriff of Roanoke City.”