Former Roanoke sheriff Johnson announces run for governor

Former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson announced Thursday that she’s again setting her sights on public office — aiming this time for the governor’s seat.
“I am running for governor of this great commonwealth because there is a deep need for change,” Johnson said as she announced her candidacy on the steps of city hall.
“It is time for the whole state of Virginia to thrive. Together, we can make a tangible difference.”
Johnson is launching her first run for statewide office and joining a crowded field of six others vying for the Republican nomination in the race.
She said she was throwing her hat into the ring for the same reason she first ran for city sheriff in 2005 after spending her career as a deputy with the agency.
“I am not happy with the direction our state has taken in the past four years,” she said. “I find myself in the same predicament as at the sheriff’s office when I realized that nothing was going to change. I did not mumble, grumble or complain. I decided to run for sheriff of Roanoke City.”
Johnson was sheriff for eight years before being unseated in the 2013 election. In 2014, she was the GOP nominee in a special election for the 11th District House of Delegates seat. Democrat Sam Rasoul won that race.
In announcing her bid for the state's top office, Johnson said she hoped to offer a fresh perspective that considered the needs of all regions, from Southwest Virginia and beyond.
She described herself as a defender of the First and Second amendments, and said she’d work to connect with and advocate for all Virginians.
“I will be a governor for all people,” she said. “Not any political party. Not of any political interest or self-interest. I will be for the citizens of Virginians.”
“The pandemic has revealed that, across the state, a lot of people are having trouble and things going on within their lives. I think sometimes people in leadership need to go and talk with the people and find out exactly what their issues are in their part of the state.”
Johnson’s campaign kickoff Thursday was attended by about 18 supporters. The Republican nominee in the governor’s race will be selected by the party in a May 8 convention.