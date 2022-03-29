Former Roanoke Times press building sells for $2.2 million

BH Media, former owner of The Roanoke Times, has sold the newspaper’s former press building to Belleview Investments LLC for $2.2 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer.

Plans call for the development of about 70 apartments in the structure at Second Street and Salem Avenue in downtown Roanoke.

The property at 120 Salem Ave. had been listed for $3.01 million. It first went on the market in May 2018, was under contract for several months in late 2019 and early 2020, and then went back on the market.

Macado’s restaurant chain owner Richard Macher is a principal in Belleview.

The reuse project faces extraordinary development costs involving removing the press and a bridge that connects the press building and the former newspaper office. Crews will start to dismantle the press “immediately,” a news release said.

The transaction closed Monday, Macher said.

BH Media in January sold the adjacent former newspaper office building at 201 Campbell Ave. to the city of Roanoke for $5.85 million. The city bought the building for use as a school system headquarters.

The newspaper office building on Campbell and connected newspaper distribution center to the north on Salem Avenue had been listed for $6.07 million.

The newspaper, now part of Lee Enterprises, is in the process of relocating to leased space at 210 Church Ave. in downtown.

