Former Roanoke Times religion reporter and columnist Cody Lowe remembered for gentle soul, storytelling chops

The breadth and depth of Lowe's writing was second to none; family and former colleagues all named different pieces that stuck with them over the years, a testament to the impact his stories had on readers.

A profile about the director of the Boys' Home in Covington "just brought me to my knees," Macy said. Berrier, himself a Tar Heels fan, remembers a column that equated Tar Heels basketball to religious fanaticism.

And Forbes recalls a 1997 feature about Christmas 1945 in Germany. Lowe wrote about the first post-war Christmas of a World War II veteran who later went on to own the Eagle Rock Funeral Home. The soldiers were stuck in Germany for Christmas, staying with a couple who didn't have much and didn't speak English. But come Christmas Day, the couple presented them with a spindly tree and sugar cookies made from saved rations.

Lowe found a multitude of unique stories in Southwest Virginia. He profiled a man who grew up Muslim but later converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wrote about Soviet Jewish emigres; and reported on visiting Baptists from Slovakia.

Lowe wasn't afraid to be vulnerable in his columns, either. He penned several columns about personal loss, writing about the deaths of his father, who died while Lowe was in college, and his first daughter.