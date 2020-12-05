Former Rocky Mount assistant manager still being paid 5 months after leaving job

“Council is not involved in personnel matters whatsoever,” said Vice Mayor Jon Snead.

Roanoke attorney Thomas Strelka, who specializes in employment and civil rights law, said that though he has no familiarity with the Rocky Mount situation, generally in his experience, “I have only ever seen an employer willing to pay an employee over a period time in excess of their actual term of employment when there is some sort of severance signed that is coupled with a release or waiver of liability.

“I’ve seen that happen many times, but it’s only in that context, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that there is any exposure of liability. It doesn’t even mean that the parties are on bad terms,” Strelka said. “It could just be, this is how we handle things routinely. It could just be, we’re going to be really conservative about our exposure to liability.”

When the town announced Hankins’ resignation in June, he and Ervin both cited a desire to make more time for family as the reason Hankins decided to leave. “It’s been a real treat to serve the people of Rocky Mount this way,” but “I’m working 14 and 16 hour days,” Hankins said in a June interview.