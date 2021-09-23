Former Rocky Mount police officer jailed in U.S. Capitol insurrection case seeks speedy trial

It will likely be next year before a trial can be held for two former Rocky Mount police officers who say they did nothing wrong by entering the U.S. Capitol while it was being overrun by supporters of Donald Trump.

Both Thomas “T.J.” Robertson and Jacob Fracker continue to express no interest in plea agreements offered by the government, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi said Thursday during a virtual hearing in the case.

Robertson is seeking a speedy trial, which means a date must be scheduled within 70 days of when he was incarcerated in late July for violating his bond.

“Where the rubber meets the road is when you have a defendant who says ‘I want to go to trial,'” Washington D.C. District Judge Christopher Cooper said in inquiring about a date.

Although Aloi said a trial could be held by early next year, one was not scheduled Thursday. Cooper asked the parties to be back in court Nov. 10 for another status conference.

Other circumstances, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, could complicate the speedy trial requirement. But Cooper said he wanted to avoid the possibility of Robertson spending more time in jail awaiting trial than what his ultimate sentence would be – assuming that he is convicted.