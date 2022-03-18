Former Rocky Mount police officer pleads guilty in Capitol riots

A former Rocky Mount police officer admitted Friday to participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Jacob Fracker pleaded guilty in Washington D.C.'s federal court to a charge of conspiring to obstruct a special session of Congress held Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the election of President Joe Biden, according to court documents.

Fracker had been scheduled to go on trial next month with a fellow former police officer, Thomas "T.J." Robertson.

The two were among more than 700 supporters of former President Donald Trump charged in the insurrection. Trump, who claimed that the election was stolen from him, encouraged a large crowd gathered near the Capitol to "fight like hell."

Fracker traveled by car with Robertson and a third person, who was not identified, from Rocky Mount to Washington the morning of Jan. 6 to attend the rally, according to court documents filed Friday.

The three then donned gas masks and joined "an advancing mob of rioters" that stormed the Capitol's west terrace, according to court records. After posing for a selfie photograph inside the building, they left.

Off-duty from their police jobs at the time, Fracker and Robertson were charged several days later and fired from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Fracker will be sentenced later and was allowed to remain free on bond.

"No. No thank you," a man who answered Fracker's phone said when The Roanoke Times called following the hearing. He then hung up.

This story will be updated.

