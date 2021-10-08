Former Rocky Mount police officer sues the town alleging retaliation

A former Rocky Mount police officer claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.

Justin Smith made the allegations in a lawsuit against the town filed Thursday.

Not long after Smith went to work for the police department in 2017, he learned that then-police chief Ken Criner "had made terribly inappropriate and offensive comments concerning female employees" in the department's records division, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Among the allegations: Criner used derogatory terms for the women, said he wanted to get rid of them so he could "hire some hotties," and accused one of them -- who was suffering from an aggressive form of breast cancer -- of taking advantage of sick leave.

Smith complained to his superiors and helped the employees file complaints with the town officials and discrimination charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Criner -- who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit -- was later placed on administrative leave for five weeks, two of them without pay. He retired last month after seven years as police chief and more than 30 years in law enforcement.

