Former Rocky Mount police officer was armed during U.S. Capitol riot, new charges allege

Federal prosecutors have increased the number and gravity of charges against Thomas "T.J." Robertson, who they now say was armed when he joined a horde of Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol.

Robertson was carrying "a deadly and dangerous weapon, that is, a large wooden stick," according to an indictment returned Thursday in Washington D.C.'s federal court.

The document does not allege that Robertson, a former sergeant for the Rocky Mount Police Department, used or brandished the stick in any way.

However, the mere presence of a weapon was enough to elevate two previous misdemeanor charges to felonies. The indictment also adds a new felony charge of participating in a civil disorder on Jan. 6, 2021, when Robertson and a fellow Rocky Mount police officer entered the Capitol building while Congress was meeting to certify an election Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

Robertson, 48, had previously been charged with one felony and three misdemeanors. He now faces four felonies and one misdemeanor charge under the superseding indictment, which replaces the earlier allegations.

The revised charges do not affect Jacob Fracker, who was photographed along with Robertson standing in front of a statue in the Crypt, a vaulted space beneath the Rotunda of the nation's capitol building.

Both men are scheduled for a trial starting April 4 in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

The new indictment, returned by a grand jury, does not provide any details about the stick that Robertson was allegedly carrying. However, it raises new questions about the former police officer's statements that he acted peacefully while inside the Capitol.

Mark Rollins, a Washington D.C. attorney who represents Robertson, could not immediately be reached Friday. Federal prosecutors declined to comment.

Both Robertson and Fracker have asked that a felony charge brought against them last year be dismissed. Their attorneys argue that the charge is unconstitutionally vague as applied to them, and that prosecutors have improperly relied on comments the duo made on social media, both before and after the insurrection, in bringing charges.

Fracker is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony — and three misdemeanors: entering a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in such a place, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

Robertson had initially faced the same charges. Two of the misdemeanors were elevated to felonies, and a new felony charge of participating in a civil disorder was added.

Both men were fired from their police jobs shortly after being charged a year ago.

More than 700 people from across the United States — including two others from Western Virginia — have been charged with participating in an insurrection that occurred shortly after Trump urged a crowd to "fight like hell" against an election that he has claimed was rigged against him.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 2, 2020, presidential election.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.