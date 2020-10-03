Former TV personality, Roanoke County supervisor Lee Garrett dies at 95

At the time, Roanoke County was in a transformation to professional leadership as it became more involved in regional projects. Garrett was part of that progressive movement.

He helped negotiate an agreement that set up the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, later serving as its vice chairman. Garrett also supported a move to consolidate the governments of Roanoke and Roanoke County, a measure that was defeated by county voters in a 1990 referendum.

“His focus was from a regional perspective,” Mahoney said.

For two years, Garrett served on the board while continuing to work for WSLS. He retired in 1987, saying at the time that being an elected official “beats the hell” out of life as a local television celebrity.

“I’m freeing myself up to do things I want to do,” he said in an interview with the Roanoke Times. “Right now that’s local government. I didn’t know it could be so much fun. I’m having a ball.”

Those who knew Garrett said his role in television news helped him when it came to politics, but it never went to his head.

“I don’t think there was anybody who he didn’t stop and talk to. He always had time for you,” his son said.