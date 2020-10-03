Former TV personality, Roanoke County supervisor Lee Garrett dies at 95

Homer S. Holcomb Jr., better known as Lee Garrett from his days as a WSLS (Channel 10) personality and later a Roanoke County supervisor, died Thursday at the age of 95.
The Roanoke native started at WSLS in 1953, becoming one of the pioneers of early television at a time when viewers used knobs on their sets to switch between a few black-and-white choices.
One of his first assignments: to take a new name to distinguish him from his earlier job in radio, one that was better suited for a new medium.
Lee Garrett, his son David Holcomb said, “just rolls off the tongue a little better.”
During his 34 years at Channel 10, the popular figure that served as an announcer, reporter, news director, and manager of community services became known to many Southwest Virginians by his on-air identity.
“Everybody called him Lee,” daughter Sharon Thompson recalled. “I think the only person who called him Homer was his mother.”
So when he ran for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors in 1985, he did it as Lee Garrett. Garrett was elected to represent the Windsor Hills district and served two years as the board’s chairman during a four-year term.
“He was always a gentleman, not someone to engage in political vendettas or criticism,” said Paul Mahoney, who was county attorney at the time and now serves on the board.
At the time, Roanoke County was in a transformation to professional leadership as it became more involved in regional projects. Garrett was part of that progressive movement.
He helped negotiate an agreement that set up the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, later serving as its vice chairman. Garrett also supported a move to consolidate the governments of Roanoke and Roanoke County, a measure that was defeated by county voters in a 1990 referendum.
“His focus was from a regional perspective,” Mahoney said.
For two years, Garrett served on the board while continuing to work for WSLS. He retired in 1987, saying at the time that being an elected official “beats the hell” out of life as a local television celebrity.
“I’m freeing myself up to do things I want to do,” he said in an interview with the Roanoke Times. “Right now that’s local government. I didn’t know it could be so much fun. I’m having a ball.”
Those who knew Garrett said his role in television news helped him when it came to politics, but it never went to his head.
“I don’t think there was anybody who he didn’t stop and talk to. He always had time for you,” his son said.
“I think he just loved being in the public. He loved people, and he liked to communicate with them.”
His daughter Sharon Thompson said Garrett spoke often of how he missed his wife of 64 years, Charlotte Holcomb, who passed away several years ago, and how he wanted to rejoin her in heaven.
In poor health, Garrett was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, his 95th birthday. He hung on until shortly before Charlotte’s birthday on Friday.
“I figure he was just making sure that he was on schedule,” Thompson said, “and that he wasn’t late.”
