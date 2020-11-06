Former vice mayor, longtime dentist and noted public servant Butler dies at 96

Running as a Democrat, he won a seat on the city council in 1980, becoming just the second Black member in the city's history after Noel Taylor, and he served two years as vice mayor. He did not run for reelection, but the council would not leave him alone. He was appointed to fill empty council seats twice. In 1996, he was appointed to council to finish the term of John Edwards, who had just been elected to the Virginia Senate. In 2000, he was appointed following the death of Councilman Jim Trout.

“I told them that I was willing to serve," Butler said after his 2000 appointment. At the time, he was 75 and had retired from dentistry.

“He was a wonderful father and a mentor to many,” his daughter said.

One of those whom he mentored is Anita Price. He gently suggested back in the 1980s — while she sat in his dentist chair and he worked on her teeth — that she should run for city council.

“He saw something in me that I did not see in myself,” said Price, who at the time was teaching home economics at Patrick Henry High School. She eventually took Butler’s advice and was elected to the Roanoke City Council in 2008. She is stepping down when her third straight four-year term ends Dec. 31.