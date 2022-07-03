Former Virginia foster child works to overcome trauma from the system, win court case

Bentley and his siblings bounced around their backyard trampoline on a 90-degree day in rural Georgia.

“Everybody watch out! This is dangerous,” Bentley said as he gestured his three siblings out of the way, but they kept running and screaming in his path. “Momma, they won’t let me do a trick!”

“OK guys move out of the way,” Alyson Clark yelled as she shooed her other three kids to the side.

Bentley counted to three before he flipped over and landed on his back to cheers from his siblings.

For them, most days last summer looked like this one — playing outside, cooking dinner, watching TV and eating fresh watermelon from a local fruit stand. And when school started up again in August, the Clarks were back to their daily routine of working, going to school and doing homework.

But every three months, for almost 12 years now, there is an unordinary day — when Alyson logs onto her computer and checks the Virginia sex offender registry.

She scrolls through the list of names and photos until she finds the man she’s looking for: her former foster father, who sexually abused her while she lived in his Blacksburg home and impregnated her with Bentley.

Her foster father is required to be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life. The pictures are updated every three months, and Alyson checks to make sure he’s still complying with the rules of his sentence.

The Roanoke Times is not naming the foster father in this article to protect the privacy of Alyson and her children. He pleaded guilty in 2011 to taking indecent liberties with a minor and received two months in jail.

Afterward, Alyson filed a civil lawsuit against him, his wife and the social workers involved in her case. The lawsuit has been open in Radford Circuit Court for more than a decade, but it was purged from the docket in May 2021 and reinstated this past April. Alyson’s attorney, Pat McGraw, hopes it can go to trial within the next year.

Alyson is one of thousands in the last 20 years who have moved through the Virginia foster care system. And her story serves as only one example of children who can be further traumatized by a system designed to protect them.

The court system is her only recourse left. And sharing her story, Alyson said, is one of her last chances for justice.

“My biggest fear is that we’re all going to die before I get a chance for my story to go public,” Alyson said. “I don’t even want anyone to go to jail. I just don’t want to push it under the rug for the next kid.”

An unstable childhood

Growing up, Alyson prepared for the day a social worker would knock on her front door. She hid her mom’s marijuana pipes and beer cans before she left for school each day. She cleaned up the kitchen and tidied the living room to make the house look presentable — anything to keep her from going to another foster home.

Between the ages of 5 and 18, Alyson said she was in more than 40 foster homes. She and her mom, Julia Jones, moved to multiple states during her childhood, but social services almost always became involved. Alyson would go into foster care for a few weeks at a time, until her mom regained custody.

Meanwhile, Alyson would create problems in her new homes, scheming to be sent back to her mom. One time, she threw a hanger at her foster mother and told her to die. That placement, her shortest, lasted only three days.

When Alyson was 11, she and her mother moved to Florida. That trip was the first time Alyson ever met her biological father, Jerry Walker. Soon after, Alyson moved in with him and Walker took them to live in Washington State. Later, she moved back to her mother. And then back to her father.

“I think one of the hardest things was the insecurity and not knowing where I was going to go, who I was going to come in contact with, not knowing where my mom was,” she said. “I just had to trust that everyone had my best interests in mind.”

Eventually, Alyson, her father and stepmother moved to Radford, near where her stepmother grew up, and Alyson attended Dalton Intermediate School. When Alyson lived with her mom, she had no rules, but her dad was strict and didn’t trust her.

Alyson described her father’s house as a boot camp. According to court documents, her father cut her hair as a form of discipline, which made her look different from other girls at school, and made it harder for her to fit in. She helped classmates raise money for a choir trip to Philadelphia, but her father didn’t allow her to go.

A school counselor who worked with her for a few years wrote a letter about Alyson that was included in her court files. The counselor said that Alyson’s father was concerned about her habit of lying.

“We discussed how ‘lying’ often becomes a survival skill for children who grow up in the type of chaotic home Alyson experienced with her mother,” the counselor said.

One day, Alyson told her father she was going to run away and sprinted down the steps and toward the front door. Her dad followed her, and Alyson said he was moving too fast and accidentally slammed her arm in the door when she tried to leave the house.

She went to the hospital with a sprained wrist and had to wear a brace. At school, the counselor asked her what happened. Alyson said she and her dad got into a fight.

The counselor called social services.

That day, the bus dropped Alyson off at her dad’s house, but she didn’t go inside. Instead, she ran in the opposite direction. She crossed a bridge in Radford when a police car pulled up alongside her.

The officer said, “Are you Alyson Walker?”

“Yeah, that’s me.”

He told her they received a call that she was a runaway and that she was going into foster care. At 16, the social workers took her to her last foster home in Blacksburg.

The last foster home

The home was fine at first. Alyson noticed her foster father would comment on what she was wearing and seemed to gaze at her for long periods of time. It made her uncomfortable, but she ignored it.

In June 2009, the family took a trip to Claytor Lake. One night, her foster dad came into her room, which she shared with another foster child, and put his hand in her pants. According to court documents, Alyson was paralyzed with fear and the foster dad said she would be punished if she told anyone about it. He returned to her room each night of the trip.

When they got back from the lake, the foster father moved Alyson into her own room away from the other children in the house and started to visit her almost every night. Alyson’s foster mother began to leave home at night and came back intoxicated in the morning, according to court documents.

When her foster mother began to leave, the assaults progressed to sex. Alyson said her foster dad told her that he was sterile so she didn’t have to worry about getting pregnant.

Alyson said she felt threatened and believed her foster father would kill her if she told anyone. He displayed collectible samurai swords on the walls and she thought those sent a clear message.

According to court documents, she complained to her social workers that her foster parents drank often and fought constantly. She told them the foster father hit one of the other foster kids in the house and she wanted to be moved to a new home.

But Alyson said she doesn’t remember telling her biological parents, her foster mother or her social worker about the sexual assaults.

“I knew it was wrong,” Alyson said. “I knew that I needed to tell somebody, but I didn’t trust anybody. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to be put in another foster home. I always heard about group homes and how they’re so bad, and I didn’t want to go there. I was 16, I just wanted to finish out my jail sentence. That’s what it was.”

This went on for months. Alyson went to Blacksburg High School, but she attended school at night in the middle school after the high school’s roof collapsed in 2010. In February, she was on her way to class when she passed out in the hallway. The principal saw her on the security camera and helped her up off the ground. She hadn’t eaten dinner yet, and blamed it on that.

After her second class, she passed out again and the school sent her to the hospital.

Alyson’s foster parents arrived at the hospital and asked her what was wrong, but she didn’t know why she was passing out. She gave a urine sample, and then a nurse told her she was pregnant.

The nurse and her foster mother asked her who the father was, but Alyson knew she couldn’t tell the truth. She made up a story that she got drunk at a party and had sex with someone.

After Alyson turned 18, the social workers moved her into her own apartment, which was in the basement of a social worker’s parent’s house. There was no running water and she had to go upstairs to the main house to use the restroom or to shower.

Her foster father visited her almost every day. He asked her if she had a boyfriend, gave her money and reminded her not to tell anyone that he was the baby’s father, Alyson said.

In August, she went to a doctor’s appointment. In the waiting room, she ran into her biological dad and he saw for the first time that she was pregnant. He told her to call if she needed anything or wanted a place to stay.

When she got home that day, her foster father visited again. Somehow he knew she had seen her dad and was convinced she had said something about the sexual assaults. He told her no one would believe her if she told the truth. She called her dad the moment her foster father left that day.

Her dad came to pick her up, and in the car, she told him everything.

A long road to improvement

Alyson’s story is extreme, but illustrates an example of how foster kids can be further traumatized while in the state’s care.

Most foster kids are removed from their homes because neighbors, teachers, counselors, family members or friends call local social services departments to report their concerns.

In the vast majority of cases, including Alyson’s, these young people have undergone something traumatic — sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect — before stepping foot in their first foster home.

The state’s responsibility is to remove them from a dangerous situation at home, stabilize them in foster care, offer services to heal any trauma, and set them up to be successful as adults. But sometimes, even more harm can fall on kids while they’re in the system.

In 2018, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released a report about how the system handles the children in its care.

According to the report, Virginia’s social services departments do not utilize family foster care placements nearly as much as other states. Instead, the state relies on foster homes, group homes and residential facilities. Agencies do not adequately try to reunify children with their birth parents and social workers have high caseloads that affect their ability to provide proper services.

More children age out of foster care without a permanent family in Virginia than other states. In 2018, that number was 19% compared to the national average of 8%.

Since the JLARC report’s release, the state social services department has tried to improve on issues addressed in the report and implement recommendations.

Many of the recommendations passed in Sen. Bryce Reeves’ foster care omnibus bill in 2019.

It established a caseload standard that limited the number of cases that could be assigned to a foster care worker. It also implemented a more reliable and comprehensive case review system to monitor the work of local departments.

The bill allowed the social services commissioner to assume temporary control over foster care services if a local department failed to provide them or made decisions that impacted the well-being of a child.

The bill also required the state to hire a director of foster care health and safety, who would be responsible for identifying the local departments having issues in their foster care services. According to the most recent status update provided to the governor’s office in December, social services had not yet hired anyone for the position. Progress slowed after the state instituted a hiring freeze during the pandemic and there have been low applicant numbers.

Following the JLARC report, Virginia also established its first office of the children’s ombudsman, which has the authority to investigate complaints from citizens and gather information from social services offices about specific cases.

The office officially opened its hotline to receive complaints in May. But the office’s director, Eric Reynolds, said they began receiving calls before then and opened investigations into local social services departments.

In an interview in December, Reynolds said his staff had seen a range of social work — excellent caseworkers who go above and beyond their regular duties and others who make him wonder why they chose this field.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement in this child welfare system and it’s going to take time,” he said. “(This office) should have been created a long time ago, but this is as good a time to do it as any. It’s much needed here in Virginia for that kind of oversight.”

Her only recourse

When Alyson told her dad the identity of her baby’s father, he immediately called Alyson’s social workers. They doubted Alyson’s story, she recalled.

Alyson had already told the social workers and her foster family a lie, that she didn’t know who the baby’s father was because she had been drunk at a party. But she agreed to do a DNA test to prove her story.

“I talked to the social worker and she said I was lying and that I was a whore and a slut,” Alyson said. “The judge had the DNA results and read them to us in his chambers. The social worker said [her foster father] should get off on a simple charge and that’s why I didn’t drop the lawsuit. I want a day in court to look all of them in face and say, ‘OK, you’ve tortured me for 10-plus years and now I can look all of you in the face and say I told you so.’”

Alyson’s foster father entered an Alford plea, which means he maintained his innocence, but admitted the evidence the state had against him was enough for a conviction. He was sentenced to two months in jail.

The foster father’s therapist wrote a letter that was included in his court file. It said, “While in treatment [the foster father] has examined what motivated him to engage in a sexual relationship with his foster daughter. He takes full responsibility for his action and regrets what he did. [He] has looked at how his relationship with his wife may have played into his dissatisfaction with his marriage and may have been a contributing factor.”

The counselor said the foster father was at a low risk to reoffend, given the age of his victim and the situation he abused her in.

Alyson’s father and stepmother asked her if she realized that her foster father was lightly punished, she said. They both encouraged her to keep fighting and do something more to protect herself and her newborn son.

They searched for the foster father’s name online and found a lawyer who had previously filed a lawsuit against the same man in another foster care placement.

Roanoke attorney Pat McGraw filed a federal lawsuit in 2011 against Alyson’s foster father and his wife, along with seven other foster parents. In the lawsuit, he alleges that six siblings were unnecessarily removed from their parents in 2008 in Giles County and placed into different foster homes.

At those foster homes, the children were locked in their rooms for hours and experienced emotional trauma. Additionally, the foster parents intentionally tried to alienate the children from their biological parents.

McGraw said the lawsuit eventually died because the family did not want to pursue it further.

Alyson and her father hired McGraw because he was already familiar with Alyson’s foster father. McGraw filed a civil suit in 2012 against the foster parents and the social workers from the Radford City Department of Social Services.

He alleged they were negligent in ensuring Alyson’s safety and well-being and did not perform proper background checks of her foster parents.

In the lawsuit, the defendants claimed that no background check would have revealed anything in the foster father’s history that would have shown the assault was likely to happen. And because Alyson did not inform her social workers about the assaults, none of them failed to act in the face of that knowledge.

According to court documents, the claims against Alyson’s foster parents were dismissed with prejudice in 2012. Remaining claims against the social workers are ongoing.

McGraw said the COVID-19 pandemic has created issues with scheduling hearings. But also, he and the defendants’ attorney disagree on many fundamentals in the case, a dispute which has slowed progress as each issue must be decided by a judge.

One disagreement is whether Alyson told the social workers, or anyone else, about the sexual assaults before she told her dad. And whether her allegations about physical abuse and drinking in the house should have led them to investigate further and could have prevented the assault.

McGraw said even if Alyson hadn’t told them prior to that, it is a victim-blaming excuse. Her foster father had already been named in another foster care abuse case and other parts of her story should have been red flags to trigger an investigation.

“As is often the case, there was no blood, no broken bones,” McGraw said. “She capitulated to it out of self-preservation, not out of actual consent. These are supposed to be the people who are looking out for these kids. To this day, I don’t think she’s gotten the help and support she needs.”

Without a safety net

Children in foster care bounce around different placements frequently. VDSS published foster care numbers in June that showed more than 3,400 kids, or 68%, have been in two or more placements — either a foster home or a congregate care setting — since being removed from their home.

Another 31 of the state’s foster kids were listed with an unknown number of placements. Social services officials did not respond as of press time to explain how the state social services department would not be able to track these children’s placements.

Em Parente, assistant director of permanency, policy and practices at VDSS, said Virginia is using an “antiquated” child welfare database system that makes it difficult to pull reports on foster care numbers.

VDSS is currently working to establish a child welfare information system to fix the problem.

“It’s going to allow us to be much more data driven in our work,” Parente said. “We’re going to be able to actually know things in real time and have access to that information more easily.”

Children in foster care fare better when they experience fewer moves, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Kids can have poorer educational outcomes and increased behavioral and mental health issues if they continually move to new placements.

Most foster care placements are disrupted because a child’s behavioral issues can be hard to handle, but in Virginia, local departments of social services sometimes remove children unnecessarily. Reynolds said he has seen this come up in complaints from foster care parents, and the moves seem arbitrary to him and his investigators.

He said this issue came up years ago when he worked as a guardian ad litem, an attorney appointed by a judge to represent a child in their case. Reynolds said the issue may eventually need a legislative fix, which his office is exploring.

Parente said she believes the number of arbitrary moves in foster care is small, but it is an issue the department is addressing.

She said part of the issue is that foster parents are not always treated the way they should be and are cut out of conversations about the child’s placement.

“What we tend to find is that the foster parents were not involved in the decision making the way that they should have been, rather than that the move was inappropriate,” she said. “We need every foster family that we have and we can’t afford to not partner with them and treat them the way that they deserve to be treated.”

Research has shown that kids need “consistency, predictability and an attachment to a caring adult to thrive”, according to Casey Family Programs, a leading national foundation focused on foster care.

According to numbers from the state’s social services department, just under 700 kids are set to become emancipated. These include foster children who choose to stay in foster care until they are 21. The program, called Fostering Futures, allows kids who need financial and social support services to help cover housing costs, room and board at school, or independent living.

Some of these kids choose to stay with their foster parents, but some of them will leave foster care without a permanent family or connection.

Without a permanent family, these teenagers have no financial or emotional safety net. They may have trouble forming trusting relationships and have difficulty coping. They are more likely to be homeless, have a lower education level, get pregnant younger and be unemployed.

Once they leave foster care, many kids try to find their biological parents and siblings, which can lead them to reenter a cycle of abuse and neglect.

But Alyson said this is what saved her. She was seemingly set up for failure because of the circumstances in her life, but the connections she maintained with her mom, dad and siblings is what helped her get through hard times.

She lived with both her mom and dad again after she gave birth to Bentley. Their relationship hasn’t always been perfect, and some of her siblings have struggled with the same issues as her parents, but without them, Alyson said she would be in a much darker place.

Her relationship with her husband Brian has also helped her overcome trust issues and heal from her trauma.

“You wonder whether you’re really worth anything to anybody,” Alyson said. “I found my self-worth. And when I met Brian, that’s when it changed for me. After I knew Brian and I were made for each other, that helped me. He loves all of our kids. It’s not Alyson’s kids and my kid, it’s our kids.”

Trauma recovery

The smell of freshly sliced watermelon filled the kitchen air in Alyson’s house. Her mom Julia stood at the counter cutting it up under a sign that read, “Live every moment with joy and laughter.” Julia, Alyson and Brian playfully argued whether it was weird to put salt on watermelon.

Since she left foster care, Alyson has reconnected with her mom, who visits every few months from North Carolina. Her mother has been sober for more than a decade and is trying to be a better grandmother than she was a mother.

“It’s not fair what she’s been through,” Julia said. “But I think she’s come out 100%. I’m so proud of her, of the woman and the mother and the wife she’s become.”

But even now, Alyson struggles to work through some of the things she went through. After going in and out of foster care, she said she has trouble trusting the people in her life. As a child, she was convinced that her mother had kidnapped her and wasn’t really her mom. She asked to see her birth certificate once as proof.

Alyson said it has taken a long time to trust men again and it’s affected her personal relationships. When she talks about what happened to her, she often gets nightmares that there’s a man in her backyard with a knife threatening to kill her and her family.

And she said it feels like her body goes into shock anytime she sees a police officer.

“All throughout my life, every time a police officer got involved, I ended up in foster care or someone got arrested,” Alyson said. “Bad things always happened.”

Alyson said she doesn’t want her kids to have any of these experiences. She’s stayed away from drugs and alcohol. She works from home selling T-shirts, makeup and other products online. And she has kickstarted a new cleaning business.

“I never wanted to end up like my mom,” she said. “I always told myself growing up, ‘I’m never going to be like my mom.’ I’m definitely breaking the cycle. My kids know they can tell me anything, anytime.”

From the moment she first found out she was pregnant with Bentley, she knew she wanted to keep him. The social workers and her foster parents pressured her into adoption, and some people said she should get an abortion, but she couldn’t do it.

Bentley, who is now 11, loves to draw his favorite Minecraft, Fortnight and Pokemon characters — usually Charizard. He spends hours on YouTube watching his favorite celebrities and has even started his own channel, where he wants to sell branded merchandise with a logo he designed.

When he’s not on YouTube, he watches the Discovery Channel.

“One time he came out of his room and was telling me the lifespan of a cockroach,” Alyson said. “At first I was like, ‘Mommy is not interested in learning about cockroaches’, but he had to tell me.”

In the kitchen, Julia pulled out a griddle, bread and slices of deli ham to make lunch for Alyson and her kids. She said when she visits she likes to try to take some of the work off of her daughter’s shoulders.

Alyson’s four kids ran in and out of the kitchen asking for snacks and to put their swimsuits on for the second time that day. They wanted to hook up the sprinkler to the trampoline and splash around as they jumped.

Julia yelled to Alyson’s youngest son Kenneth to come eat some lunch. She opened the steaming griddle, put the sandwich onto a plate and walked over to Alyson at the kitchen table.

“I’m so proud of you,” Julia said as she set the plate down.

She leaned over, kissed Alyson on the top of her head and then walked to the sink to wash a pile of dishes.

Alison Graham was the 2020-21 Secular Society Fellow for The Roanoke Times. She recently left the newspaper to attend law school. Heather Rousseau is the 2021-21 Secular Society Fellow.

