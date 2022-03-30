Fort Lewis Mountain woodland fire was sparked accidentally

A highly visible brush fire that ignited Tuesday on Fort Lewis Mountain and burned overnight was accidentally sparked, according to Roanoke County emergency services.

The woodland fire was "started by a vehicle from a work crew that was in the area," the county said.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been threatened by the blaze, which burned about 67 acres of the mountain west of Salem.

Authories said the fire had been "100%" contained by Wednesday morning.

Two Roanoke County units and two Virginia Department of Forestry units stayed on the scene overnight. The fire was turned over to the state crews after county units had cleared the scene around 6 a.m.

At the blaze's height, about 80 firefighters and two bulldozers were involved in suppression and containment efforts, the county said.

The public has been asked to avoid the 2500 block of Wildwood Road in the Havens Wildlife Management Area as crews continue to tend to the scene.

A combination of spring breezes, low humidity and warm temperatures will continue to favor the onset of wildfires throughout the day on Wednesday in Western Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

A strong weather front forecast to bring rain to the region on Wednesday night and Thursday will dampen those conditions.