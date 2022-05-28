Foundation raises funds for families of service members lost in naval mishaps

Those who knew Salem native and naval rescue swimmer James Buriak spent Memorial Day weekend trying to do what he would have done: help others.

"It's about...sharing Jimmy's story, which is giving back to the community, wanting to be part of something bigger than himself and just trying to honor his wishes," Megan Buriak, James' wife said on Saturday afternoon at the AWS1 James Buriak Foundation fundraiser held at Olde Salem Brewing Co. in Salem.

Started by Megan, the foundation supports the families of Navy and Marine Corps members who, like James Buriak, pass away in a Navy or Marine Corps aviation mishap.

Megan's friends and family members were there, too — not just for the fundraiser, but to remember James' life.

"Jimmy was just an overall amazing human," said Rebecca Hardin, the wife of James Buriak's best friend.

Hardin met Buriak while he lived across the road from her husband in the Virginia Beach area.

"I felt like a protective older sister," Hardin said. "...He was funny, just full of life. ... He was very self-reflective."

Megan Buriak said many of the same things — that James was easygoing and a loving father. Helping others mattered deeply to him and his decision to be a Naval rescue swimmer reflected that, as well as his enthusiasm as an athlete.

In August, James Buriak and four others died in a Naval helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego, where he, Megan and their son, Caulder, lived. The crash occurred on the way back from a training mission and was the result of mechanical failure.

"Essentially when he died I took out a notebook and started writing all of the things that were concerning to me," Megan said. "Most military families live paycheck to paycheck."

Things like the crash that took James' life don't happen often, Megan said, but they are devastating when they do.

A claim for James' life insurance policy was denied thanks to a clause excluding "non-airfare-paying air crash" deaths from coverage and the couple's assets were frozen for a period following James' death, leaving Megan locked out of their bank accounts.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the Buriaks' San Diego home and the $118,000 raised from a GoFundMe for the family will continue to support Megan and Caulder. Megan will also receive $500,000 over time from the U.S. Navy as part of a standard death benefit.

All of that support came in later, though; in the days and weeks immediately after her husband's death, daily expenses were the most daunting.

Megan Buriak had a strong support network but not everyone does, she said. That's where the foundation will come in, to help families who end up in the same situation as Megan and Caulder.

"We're the stopgap between when the service member's paycheck stops and those death benefits kick in, which can take...weeks," Megan said.

For families with children ages 13 or younger, the Foundation will provide 30 days of child care, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food. The foundation also does 14 days of groceries for all families, whether or not they have children.

Megan and Caulder live in San Diego, but the nonprofit is "coast to coast," Megan said. It's still in its infancy, though, and needs to build up funds before it's ready to assist future families -- hence Jimmy Fest, a series of Salem area fundraisers held in the week leading up to Memorial Day.

"We want Jimmy Fest to a reoccurring annual event here in Salem and Roanoke ... over Memorial Day week," Megan said.

It's what James would have wanted, Megan said, and keeping his memory alive keeps him alive.

Those interested in supporting the foundation can do so online at theaws1jamesburiakfoundation.org. People may also visit gofundme.com/f/families-of-the-navy-helicopter-crash to directly support the families of all five service members who passed away in August.

