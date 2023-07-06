Four people were displaced and at least five cats were killed by a house fire in southwest Roanoke Wednesday.

At about 5:15 p.m., the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department reported on social media that crews were at the scene of the blaze in the 1400 block of Salem Avenue Southwest.

The department said in a second post that two residential units within the multi-story frame structure had been damaged. The four occupants received emergency assistance from the American Red Cross.

Chief David Hoback said Thursday that 12 cats lived in the house. Inside the building, crews found five that were dead and rescued one.

“We searched the house,” Hoback said.

No one was injured in the fire, which Hoback said was accidental and electrical. It started in a kitchen area on the first floor and extended to the second. Damages are estimated at about $50,000.