Four apply for open Salem School Board seat

Four have applied for one open seat on the Salem School Board, a three-year term that will begin in January. Salem City Council members heard from applicants in their own words at Monday’s council meeting and will make the appointment at a future meeting.
Salem School Board Chairman David Preston’s seat expires at the end of the calendar year. Preston, Josh Kier, Teresa Sizemore-Hernandez and Robin Ott applied for the seat.
Preston made the case for why he should be reappointed, discussing his accomplishments on the board over the past 12 years and sharing his future goals, such as improving outcomes for special populations.
“It would bring me honor to continue that mission to take our schools beyond what we have attained at present,” he said.
Preston has been chairman of the school board since 2013. He was previously president of the Country Cookin restaurants and currently serves as the chairman of its board.
Kier, a teacher at North Cross School who previously ran for city council, said he believes a membership change is in order. He cited voters’ desire in May to elect new city council members.
”I would suggest that this implies a general frustration from the city voters about the current state of our city,” Kier said. “Since our school board is voted on by our council, I also think this means you should seek to reflect the voters of our city by seeking new faces for the school board.”
As a teacher, Kier said he directly understands the effects of school board decisions and believes his experience is beneficial.
Sizemore-Hernandez said she supports Preston and other school board members but wanted to toss her hat in the ring in case the council desires a change.
She cited her experience as a mother whose three sons either currently attend or graduated from Salem. Her oldest son was among the first biracial students to attend South Salem Elementary, she said. Her sons have been involved in band, football, baseball and other sports. She works for a state agency involved with disabilities that she did not name.
”I have a unique perspective that would serve the board well,” Sizemore-Hernandez said.
Ott was unable to attend the meeting because of a family illness but submitted a letter that a council member read aloud. In it, she detailed her experience as a parent, engineer and professor. All three of those experiences have prepared her to serve on the school board, she wrote.
She made the conscious decision to move to Salem when her children were young for the “best schools in the area,” she wrote. As an engineer for 20 years, she said she knows how to solve problems and make complicated decisions. Ott said she balances the needs of many students as a professor at Virginia Tech — she averages 400 students — and understands the importance of morale.
“Salem needs a problem-solver to help tackle issues our school system faces, and I’m ready to take on that role,” she wrote.
Salem is one of the few localities in Virginia, along with Roanoke, that does not have an elected school board. The city council appoints the five-member school board.
