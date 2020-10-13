Four apply for open Salem School Board seat

As a teacher, Kier said he directly understands the effects of school board decisions and believes his experience is beneficial.

Sizemore-Hernandez said she supports Preston and other school board members but wanted to toss her hat in the ring in case the council desires a change.

She cited her experience as a mother whose three sons either currently attend or graduated from Salem. Her oldest son was among the first biracial students to attend South Salem Elementary, she said. Her sons have been involved in band, football, baseball and other sports. She works for a state agency involved with disabilities that she did not name.

”I have a unique perspective that would serve the board well,” Sizemore-Hernandez said.

Ott was unable to attend the meeting because of a family illness but submitted a letter that a council member read aloud. In it, she detailed her experience as a parent, engineer and professor. All three of those experiences have prepared her to serve on the school board, she wrote.