Four people died after an SUV towing a rented trailer collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

The incident near the 120 mile marker on the interstate's northbound lanes involved two tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles, Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Rick Garletts wrote in an email.

Garletts said that at about 3:30 a.m. a Chevrolet SUV pulling a trailer was traveling north at the 120.2 mile marker when it "lost control and spun-out." It "was struck by a tractor trailer, which was also traveling north."

Shortly after that crash, a "secondary crash" occurred, but no one was injured in that incident.

Garletts said three people inside the SUV died at the crash scene. A fourth occupant of the vehicle was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but later died.

The Virginia Department of Transportation, or VDOT, set up a detour for motorists at northbound exit 118 A to U.S. 11.

"All north lanes are closed. The south left shoulder and left lane are closed," VDOT's live traffic website reported at about 7:30 a.m. "Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles."

"The roadway is still blocked while the debris is being removed and reconstruction takes place," Garletts said.

Police encouraged the public to seek alternative routes.