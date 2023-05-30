Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four Pennsylvania residents, including a teenager, died after an SUV towing a rented trailer collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County early Tuesday.

The incident near the 120 mile marker on the interstate's northbound lanes involved two tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles, Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Rick Garletts wrote in an email.

At about 3:30 a.m. a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, an SUV pulling a trailer, was traveling north at the 120.2 mile marker when it "lost control and spun around," police said. It came "to rest facing southbound in the northbound travel lanes." Then it was "struck by a northbound Freightliner tractor-trailer."

Shortly after that crash, a "secondary crash" occurred, Garletts said, but no one was injured in that incident.

The Chevrolet's driver, Douangpee Amnatkeo, 54, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, died at the crash scene.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet also died on the scene — Ericssan Kathpratoum, 13, also of Shippensburg, and Monthy Matnopaseuth, 39, of Reading, Pennsylvania.

A third passenger, Samiane Kothpratoum, 37, of Shippensburg, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police said no one in the Chevrolet SUV was wearing a seat belt. The tractor-trailer's driver was not injured.

The Virginia Department of Transportation, or VDOT, set up a temporary detour for motorists at northbound exit 118 A to U.S. 11. VDOT later reopened northbound I-81.

The crash remains under the investigation of state police.