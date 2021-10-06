 Skip to main content
Four people injured in house fire in Southwest Roanoke
Four people injured in house fire in Southwest Roanoke

Firefighters rescued four people from an early-morning house fire in Southwest Roanoke Wednesday. All four were taken to hospitals, two with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The fire was reported about 5:26 a.m. in the 2200 block of Westover Avenue, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS department.

First-responders immediately called for backup and began efforts to remove the occupants.

Two of the victims said they were awoken by smoke alarms.

Two pets were taken to an emergency veterinarian. A third died in the fire.

The Roanoke Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

