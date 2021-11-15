Four remain in hospital after Saturday fire

Four people remain hospitalized following a fire at a Smith Mountain Lake home late Saturday.
Franklin County Public Safety held a news conference Monday morning to provide an update on individuals injured in the blaze that destroyed a home on Southern Key in Moneta.
A 911 call reporting the fire was made from the home at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday. Billy Ferguson, Franklin County's director of public safety, said the caller also reported people were trapped in the home.
The Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 11:37 p.m. Chief Dempsey Moore said the front and side of the home were "fully involved" on arrival.
"That's when we heard the people in the back screaming," Moore said.
The two homeowners and two caretakers were on the back deck of the home unable to exit. The deck was approximately 12 feet off the ground and stairs off the deck were also on fire, Moore said.
The two caretakers jumped from the deck before they could be rescued by firefighters. "I'd say we probably would have had all four of them jump if the other two were able to," Moore said.
The two homeowners had limited mobility. One was in a wheelchair and the other was using a walker, according to Moore. They were rescued by firefighters who climbed to the deck using a ladder.
"With the good response and the people we had, we were able to get to them," Moore said.
A smoke alarm alerted residents to the fire. Moore said the residents were in bed at the time of the fire. He also said the residents delayed attempting to exit the home in order to get dressed — something he was very critical of.
"I you've got some alarms going off, it doesn't matter if you have clothes on or not. Get out of the house," Moore said.
The two homeowners are being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One of the two caretakers at the home is being treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The other is being treated at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.
Ferguson declined to provide details on the cause and extent of the injuries.
Three firefighters were also injured responding to the fire. All were treated and released from Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount.
Ferguson said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.