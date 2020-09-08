Four Roanoke County libraries to open for reservations this fall

Four Roanoke County libraries will reopen for one-hour reservations this fall in a phased plan to accommodate coronavirus precautions.
The South County Library, the largest and most used location, will reopen first on Sept. 28. County residents can make reservations for one-hour time slots 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Reservations can be made starting Sept. 23 on roanokecountyva.gov/library or by calling 540-772-7507. The library will close 1-2 p.m. each day for cleaning and visitors will not exceed 25% of the building's normal occupancy.
The Hollins, Glenvar and Vinton libraries will reopen for reservations in the following weeks after buildings are prepared for visitors and staff can be rehired, according to a news release from the county. Opening dates have not yet been announced.
Marketing Manager Caitlin Gills said the buildings are being adapted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, along with other county buildings, which requires staggered openings. She said information about opening dates will be posted at rocolibrary.org and on social media.
Library staff is working on a plan to determine social distancing capabilities at the Bent Mountain and Mount Pleasant locations, but no opening date has been selected yet.
Gills said the staff chose which facilities to reopen based on circulation, average daily visits, distance from South County and the availability of materials for reconfiguring the spaces for health protocols.
After libraries reopen, patrons will be required to wear a mask at all times. They can browse shelves, use computers and work with staff members through a barrier or at a 6-foot distance.
Carts will be placed throughout the library to discard items that are handled but are not being checked out. Meeting rooms will remain closed and on-site programming will be outdoors.
Library staff will make announcements and walk around the library to check on patrons and ensure they are sticking to their reservation times.
All virtual programming and curbside pickup will continue after the libraries reopen. Staff said they are working to reopen the drive-thru service windows as well.
