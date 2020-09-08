Four Roanoke County libraries to open for reservations this fall

Four Roanoke County libraries will reopen for one-hour reservations this fall in a phased plan to accommodate coronavirus precautions.

The South County Library, the largest and most used location, will reopen first on Sept. 28. County residents can make reservations for one-hour time slots 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Reservations can be made starting Sept. 23 on roanokecountyva.gov/library or by calling 540-772-7507. The library will close 1-2 p.m. each day for cleaning and visitors will not exceed 25% of the building's normal occupancy.

The Hollins, Glenvar and Vinton libraries will reopen for reservations in the following weeks after buildings are prepared for visitors and staff can be rehired, according to a news release from the county. Opening dates have not yet been announced.

Marketing Manager Caitlin Gills said the buildings are being adapted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, along with other county buildings, which requires staggered openings. She said information about opening dates will be posted at rocolibrary.org and on social media.