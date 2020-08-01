Fourth generation of firefighting family joins Blacksburg department

BLACKSBURG — Some of Alfred Smith’s strongest memories of fire are of extreme cold. Recalling a lifetime spent in and around the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Smith, 73, recently described a scene of firefighters covered in icicles, trying to fight a blaze in the winter with frozen spray from the hoses coating crew members.
The icy vision comes from the many cold-weather calls that Smith answered. But the winter fire that stands out to him is one that he was too young to see: the burning of Dowdy’s Restaurant at the base of Brush Mountain.
It was Smith’s father, Harold Smith, a charter member from the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and First Aid Crew’s launch in 1950, who was called out when Dowdy’s caught fire.
Sometime after midnight and with the temperature around 0, Harold Smith left the firehouse in the department’s open-cab tanker truck — and the water froze before he reached the fire, Alfred Smith said. The fire squad could do little more than watch as the restaurant, empty at that hour, burned to the ground, Smith said.
His father took him to see the blackened wreckage the next day. The firefighters’ frustration remains vivid to Smith. He would go on to devote much of his life to the fire department — and also to Montgomery County schools, where he worked for decades, including 11 years as principal of Blacksburg High School.
Smith said there had been little doubt he would follow his father — and two uncles — into the ranks of Blacksburg firefighters, which he joined in 1971. Similarly Alfred’s son Drew Smith, now Blacksburg’s fire chief, said he joined the fire department “as soon as I could” in 1995.
And this summer, Shane Smith, Drew’s son and Alfred’s grandson — and the great-grandson of Harold Smith, who died in 2011 — became the fourth generation of the family in the Blacksburg department.
Just 16, two years shy of the minimum age for a firefighter, Shane Smith joined as an intern. A junior this fall at Blacksburg High School and, in non-pandemic seasons, an offensive and defensive lineman with the school’s football team, Shane Smith already has gone through as much training as he can and plans to complete his Firefighter 1 course this month.
He said joining the department just felt natural.
“I came with Dad a lot as a kid,” Shane Smith said. “And that was what I wanted to do, first time I saw it.”
Asked what specific aspect of being a firefighter attracted him, he pondered.
“It started out big trucks,” Shane Smith said. “And then I saw what was going on – helping people.”
Drew Smith, 46, who earns his living as a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy while volunteering as fire chief, emphasized that his family doesn’t seek any special recognition for its work fighting fires.
Interviewed for this article, Drew Smith suggested that a better story would be that of Mark Polan, who in 1990 became the only Blacksburg firefighter known to have died in the line of duty when the engine he was in turned over on its way to a fire.
As chief, Drew Smith added the words “Volunteer since 1922” to the bumpers of Blacksburg’s fire engines, with the date referring to the town’s earliest organized efforts to fight fires.
Alfred Smith said that his family just values community service.
In his years with the schools, Alfred Smith said, he usually was unavailable to answer fire calls during the daytime — except for a few times when the high school’s tar roof ignited in the heat. But there were many, many calls after school hours that interrupted supper or sleeping.
“If you’re doing this type of thing, you’ve got to have family support. … When everything’s nice and hot and when you’re sitting down to eat dinner and your pager goes off for a structure fire – everything gets put on hold,” Smith said.
Alfred Smith said his mother, his wife and his son’s wife all were officers in the department’s Ladies Auxiliary, putting on fundraisers and tackling other projects.
Asked if he worried about his son and grandson, Alfred Smith paused. “You worry about all of them,” he said.
“I’ve seen Drew come out of buildings with the face mask on his helmet melted,” Alfred Smith continued, adding that many members of the department had encountered similar dangers.
But, he added, “That’s why you do it - because you love fighting the fire.”
Now a substitute teacher with the county schools, Alfred Smith said he attends department meetings and takes as active a role as he can — but “I’ve turned answering calls over to the younger people.”
Alfred Smith also travels frequently as a state adviser to junior rescue squads. He said he frequently gives talks urging teenagers to be more active in community groups.
“I guess serving your community in some way, volunteering your service to your community is the main thing. … Find something to serve your community,” Alfred Smith said.
