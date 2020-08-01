Fourth generation of firefighting family joins Blacksburg department

Interviewed for this article, Drew Smith suggested that a better story would be that of Mark Polan, who in 1990 became the only Blacksburg firefighter known to have died in the line of duty when the engine he was in turned over on its way to a fire.

As chief, Drew Smith added the words “Volunteer since 1922” to the bumpers of Blacksburg’s fire engines, with the date referring to the town’s earliest organized efforts to fight fires.

Alfred Smith said that his family just values community service.

In his years with the schools, Alfred Smith said, he usually was unavailable to answer fire calls during the daytime — except for a few times when the high school’s tar roof ignited in the heat. But there were many, many calls after school hours that interrupted supper or sleeping.

“If you’re doing this type of thing, you’ve got to have family support. … When everything’s nice and hot and when you’re sitting down to eat dinner and your pager goes off for a structure fire – everything gets put on hold,” Smith said.

Alfred Smith said his mother, his wife and his son’s wife all were officers in the department’s Ladies Auxiliary, putting on fundraisers and tackling other projects.