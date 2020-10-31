Franklin among six Va. counties holding Confederate monument referendum

ROCKY MOUNT — Six counties in Virginia on Tuesday will ask voters what should be done with the Confederate monuments that stand at their courthouses.
Franklin County is one of them. In fact, the referendum question about whether or not to relocate the statue of a Confederate soldier is the only local government-related item on Franklin County’s ballot.
The question reads “Shall the County relocate the Confederate statue from County courthouse grounds to a location of appropriate historical significance?” and offers the choice to answer yes or no. However, the county board of supervisors won’t be bound by the outcome of the vote.
Nationwide protests in the wake of the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died while pinned by Minneapolis police officers, led to calls to remove Confederate monuments from public grounds.
Before July 1, Virginia law prohibited localities from relocating or removing any monument that could be construed as a memorial to combat veterans. With Democrats in control of state government after the November 2019 elections, new laws were enacted that empowered localities to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover up Confederate monuments under their jurisdiction. Holding an advisory referendum is one of the new options.
Black Franklin County resident Henry Turnage, a military spouse whose wife has retired from the U.S. Air Force, staged a one-man protest in June, walking laps around the county’s statue of a generic Confederate soldier to call attention to its presence.
The soldier on the pedestal is not the original. The first version of the statue was dedicated in 1910 after a fundraising campaign conducted by the Jubal Early Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In 2007 a pickup truck crashed into it and smashed it to pieces. The replacement statue, dedicated in 2010, is possibly Virginia’s newest Confederate memorial. The $162,949 cost of erecting a replacement was supported by $500 in county funding
Turnage’s protest inspired a Change.org petition to have the statue moved that led to county residents packing public hearings before the board of supervisors, with some of those who came in person arguing that the statue should be left alone and even more arguing it should instead be relocated to a historical site like a museum.
No county supervisors have expressed support for moving the statue. They voted 6-1 in July to hold a referendum before making any further decisions. Activists who want to see the statue moved have returned to every meeting since to criticize the board for this choice, repeatedly pointing out that the county’s populace is overwhelmingly white, meaning that those Black residents who perceive the statue as a symbol of slavery and oppression will only comprise a small percentage of those voting.
At the Oct. 20 supervisors meeting, the last one before the referendum, Turnage was the final speaker of the day. He told supervisors that they’re being wrongheaded if they believe the controversy will go away while the statue remains at the courthouse. “Those two things cannot coincide together in the future.”
Even if the referendum favors leaving the statue in place, that won’t end the matter, he said. “In the past, nobody had a voice to speak up. Now they do. Now it’s in everybody’s mind when they walk in that building.”
The other localities holding monument referendums are Charles City, Halifax, Lunenburg, Tazewell and Warren counties. Of the six, all but Charles City County were won by Donald Trump — an outspoken opponent of removing Confederate monuments — in the 2016 presidential election.
