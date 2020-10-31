Franklin among six Va. counties holding Confederate monument referendum

The soldier on the pedestal is not the original. The first version of the statue was dedicated in 1910 after a fundraising campaign conducted by the Jubal Early Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In 2007 a pickup truck crashed into it and smashed it to pieces. The replacement statue, dedicated in 2010, is possibly Virginia’s newest Confederate memorial. The $162,949 cost of erecting a replacement was supported by $500 in county funding

Turnage’s protest inspired a Change.org petition to have the statue moved that led to county residents packing public hearings before the board of supervisors, with some of those who came in person arguing that the statue should be left alone and even more arguing it should instead be relocated to a historical site like a museum.

No county supervisors have expressed support for moving the statue. They voted 6-1 in July to hold a referendum before making any further decisions. Activists who want to see the statue moved have returned to every meeting since to criticize the board for this choice, repeatedly pointing out that the county’s populace is overwhelmingly white, meaning that those Black residents who perceive the statue as a symbol of slavery and oppression will only comprise a small percentage of those voting.