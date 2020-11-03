Franklin County activists vow to press on despite statue referendum results

A majority of Franklin County voters want the statue of a Confederate soldier that stands in front of the courthouse in Rocky Mount to stay put, judging by a vote tally that was mostly complete Tuesday night.
With 22 of 24 precincts reporting late Tuesday, there was more than a 3-to-1 margin in favor of the monument staying where it is.
While disappointed in the outcome as it stood Tuesday, Black residents who have been urging the Franklin County Board of Supervisors to relocate the statue vowed that they will continue their efforts.
“If it’s decided to keep the statue, we will continue to bring awareness to it,” said Bridgette Craighead, 30, co-founder of the Franklin County chapter of Black Lives Matter. “I’m not giving up, and I don’t expect anybody else to. I don’t expect the NAACP to let up and I don’t expect any of the volunteers that we have to let up.”
In July, the board chose with a 6-1 vote to put the monument referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot after hearing from residents who called the statue a symbol of slavery and oppression and argued it belonged at an appropriately-themed historic site instead of courthouse grounds.
The outcome of the referendum does not bind supervisors to any specific course of action. However, no supervisor has spoken in favor of moving the statue during regular meetings.
The Black activists and their allies who demanded that the statue be moved did not request the referendum, and in fact have repeatedly criticized the board for making that choice. About 8% of the county’s population is Black.
“They set us up for failure,” Craighead said. “That’s exactly what the Franklin County Board of Supervisors did to us today.”
Craighead said she witnessed no attempts at voter intimidation Tuesday. Among voters supporting opposing sides, “it was a mutual respect,” she said.
Rocky Mount residents Glenna and Larry Moore staged a two-person protest of sorts Tuesday after seeing a photo of a Sons of Confederate Veterans sign that read “Keep Our Monument, Vote No!” at a polling place. The sign stood in front of the Pigg River Community Center, a building constructed by the county’s Black community, Glenna Moore said.
The Moores, who have been among the citizens telling supervisors to move the statue, brought their own sign, that read, “How can we get over slavery and racial segregation when there is a reminder in front of our courthouse?”
It might take a decade, the Moores said, but they believe the statue will ultimately be relocated.
“It will come down eventually,” Glenna Moore said. “These young people are really determined and focused.”
