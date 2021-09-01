Franklin County Agricultural Fair postponed to 2022

For the second year in a row, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair has been postponed. The fair was scheduled to take place Sept. 17-18.
Franklin County announced the postponement Wednesday afternoon.
David Rotenizer, director of tourism for the county, said, "It's unfortunate this happened. It's unfortunate we've been conditioned for such situations."
He said one of the most difficult parts of the cancelation has been calling all the vendors to let them know about the decision.
The reason cited for the move is the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
“At this time the COVID-19 positivity rate in Franklin County has rapidly increased to an alarming 20.1% with hundreds of new positive COVID-19 cases added within the last couple of weeks. Area hospitals, emergency rooms and medical providers are experiencing a continual increase in the number of COVID-19 patients,” the release stated.
Discussions between local and regional health officials, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors and volunteers were held in recent weeks about the viability of the fair. Concerns about public safety kept coming up during the discussions, which ultimately led to the decision.
“After lots of thought and research, and with much trepidation the decision was made to postpone the 2021 fair. And for anyone facing illness at this time it is our hope that you feel better soon and we look forward to future Franklin County events,” Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the county board of supervisors, said.
Between 7,000 and 8,000 people were expected to visit the fair. Rotenizer explained the decision wasn't made lightly considering the level of community support the fair receives. “Agriculture has always been an important part of Franklin County's heritage and background,” he said.
Performances that were scheduled to take place at this year’s fair included Twin Creeks Stringband, Harwell Grice, A-List Dance Academy, Franklin County Junior Appalachian Musicians, Jack Tale Players and Unique Sound of the Mountains.
Live action demonstrations that were scheduled included the Great Lakes Timber Show, a mobile dairy classroom and a K-9 unit demonstration from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
Plans are currently in place to resume the Franklin County Agricultural Fair next Sept. 14-17.