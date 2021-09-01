Franklin County Agricultural Fair postponed to 2022

For the second year in a row, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair has been postponed. The fair was scheduled to take place Sept. 17-18.

Franklin County announced the postponement Wednesday afternoon.

David Rotenizer, director of tourism for the county, said, "It's unfortunate this happened. It's unfortunate we've been conditioned for such situations."

He said one of the most difficult parts of the cancelation has been calling all the vendors to let them know about the decision.

The reason cited for the move is the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

“At this time the COVID-19 positivity rate in Franklin County has rapidly increased to an alarming 20.1% with hundreds of new positive COVID-19 cases added within the last couple of weeks. Area hospitals, emergency rooms and medical providers are experiencing a continual increase in the number of COVID-19 patients,” the release stated.

Discussions between local and regional health officials, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors and volunteers were held in recent weeks about the viability of the fair. Concerns about public safety kept coming up during the discussions, which ultimately led to the decision.