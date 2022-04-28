Franklin County auto salvage operation draws environmental fine

An automobile shredding operation in Franklin County allowed wastewater to leak from its landfill, according to an enforcement action taken by environmental regulators.

OmniSource will pay a $28,245 fine under an agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Problems at the business on U.S. 220 south of Rocky Mount have been corrected, and there was no documentation of lasting environmental harm.

A consent order posted to DEQ’s website states that fluff waste – fabrics, plastics, foam, rubber, and leather that was removed from the interiors of the junked vehicles before they were shredded – was dumped into an adjacent landfill.

In January 2019, an unannounced inspection by the agency found that recent heavy rains had caused seepage and ponding of leachate, or water that has percolated through solids buried in a landfill and may contain hazardous materials.

Although the leachate had not been captured by the landfill’s drainage system, there was no evidence that it reached a nearby stream, an unnamed tributary of the South Fork of Little Chestnut Creek, according to DEQ.

The inspection found that runoff control systems were not properly maintained.

Efforts to reach OmniSource officials were unsuccessful Wednesday and Thursday.

It was at least the second time in recent years that the business has encountered problems with its landfill. A DEQ inspection in 2014 found that leachate was overflowing from concrete tanks and seeping from a pipe used to collect the wastewater.

OmniSource agreed to pay a $13,000 fine in that case.