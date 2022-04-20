Franklin County Board of Supervisors adopts results of compensation study

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has adopted the recommended changes from a compensation study that could cost the county an additional $2 million, annually.

In the fall, the county brought Evergreen Solutions, a consulting firm, on board to take a hard look at its pay structure and provide recommendations to make the county's salaries competitive with market peers, including Bedford, Montgomery and Pittsylvania counties and the independent cities of Martinsville and Roanoke.

Members of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors have also repeatedly stressed the need to address compression, which is when there is little difference in pay despite differences in job duties, required skills and experience.

During the board's regular meeting Tuesday, Evergreen Solutions' Stasey Whichel presented a draft report of the study's findings, recommendations and estimated implementation cost.

As proposed, salaries alone would cost the county roughly $1.8 million more, annually.

"If you look at the cost of associated benefits, just for that $1.8 [million], your total would be almost $2.2 [million]," Whichel said.

Evergreen's recommendation splits county employees into three different pay plans, rather than keeping them all in the same one.

"We recommend a general pay plan, a public safety pay plan — this is your 24-hour employees — and then a sheriff [pay plan] for the sworn staff that you have," Whichel said.

Each pay plan contains a number of pay grades, and all three plans feature a 5% grade progression, meaning each pay grade makes 5% more than the last.

"Our pay scale was inequitable because there were differences between ranges [grades]. It was difficult to justify why one position jumped a pay grade and got a higher percentage increase than something on a different level," Franklin County Finance Director Brian Carter said. "The 5% keeps it consistent."

Compression was partly addressed by moving certain positions into different pay grades, depending on the job and the need to bring its pay up to market value.

"That's part of the Evergreen process of taking our job descriptions, getting all the FLSA [Fair Labor Standards Act] right, matching up the minimum requirements, the experience, education levels — all those things — and making sure that they're graded appropriately," Carter said.

Positions already paid at or above market value might not receive a raise under Evergreen's recommendation, but none would see a pay cut.

After accepting the pay study draft report and adopting the pay grade recommendations on Tuesday, the county board must face the question of how to transition to the new pay structure.

"We have $1 million to work with, basically," Carter said. "I think we all know the priority is going to be our sheriff's office and public safety folks. ... The pressures right now are what I'm going to call front-line staff, maybe up to the middle managers."

Carter said county staff and members of the Evergreen team will work on coming up with a couple of different options in time for the board's regular meeting in June.

"We also need to factor in what we're going to receive from the state, especially for the sheriff's office, because that helps us get further with our local money. We don't have that [state] number at this time," Carter said.

The Virginia General Assembly has until June 30 to pass the state budget, something it failed to do during its regular session.

In the meantime, Ronnie Thompson, Boone District representative and chair, seemed to speak for the board when he talked about the danger of taking too long to make the transition.

"I'd like to see, when staff comes back with that [implementation options], some thoughts about that," Thompson said. "We don't want to start out behind."

