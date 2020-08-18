Franklin County board says it won't use new powers to regulate firearms locally

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors adopted a new resolution related to the Second Amendment on Tuesday as a response to a recently enacted state law that grants local governments new powers to regulate firearms in public spaces.

By unanimously endorsing the resolution, which states that the county will enact no new gun laws, the board followed in the footsteps of the town of Rocky Mount, which passed a near-identical resolution Aug. 10. Other counties that have passed no new gun law resolutions include Amherst, Appomattox and Patrick.

Tuesday, Franklin County Attorney Jim Guynn said that the resolution serves essentially as a statement of the board’s position and is not binding.

The resolutions continue the trend of rural county community resistance to new gun control laws. After Democrats won control of both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly in the November election, gun rights advocates pushed localities to adopt so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions before the legislature met. Franklin County formally adopted its sanctuary resolution in December.