Franklin County board says it won't use new powers to regulate firearms locally
Franklin County board says it won't use new powers to regulate firearms locally

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors adopted a new resolution related to the Second Amendment on Tuesday as a response to a recently enacted state law that grants local governments new powers to regulate firearms in public spaces.

By unanimously endorsing the resolution, which states that the county will enact no new gun laws, the board followed in the footsteps of the town of Rocky Mount, which passed a near-identical resolution Aug. 10. Other counties that have passed no new gun law resolutions include Amherst, Appomattox and Patrick.

Tuesday, Franklin County Attorney Jim Guynn said that the resolution serves essentially as a statement of the board’s position and is not binding.

The resolutions continue the trend of rural county community resistance to new gun control laws. After Democrats won control of both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly in the November election, gun rights advocates pushed localities to adopt so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions before the legislature met. Franklin County formally adopted its sanctuary resolution in December.

The legislature subsequently adopted and Gov. Ralph Northam signed several laws to more closely regulate guns in Virginia, including reinstating the cap on handgun sales to one a month and expanding background checks to all firearm sales. One of the new laws also empowered local governments, if they chose, to more closely regulate the possession of firearms inside any government buildings or property, including parks and recreation centers, or on streets entering or adjacent to events that require a permit to hold.

Gun rights activist group Virginia Citizens Defense League, the organization behind the state’s Second Amendment Sanctuary movement, has pushed for these new resolutions.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

