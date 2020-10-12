Franklin County cases rise with outbreaks in long-term care and jail

Nearly as many Franklin County residents have become infected with the coronavirus during the first 12 days of this month as in all of September.

Outbreaks in the jail and a long-term care facility contributed to the spike in cases.

The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported 15 additional cases, which brings Franklin County’s total to 516. Of those, 143 have been reported since Oct. 1.

The long-term care facility has not been publicly identified. It is not yet on the state health department’s long-term care public list.

Nancy Bell, population manager for the West Piedmont Health District, said that the long-term care outbreak is ongoing and that she expects to be briefed Tuesday as to the number of cases and whether there have been deaths or hospitalizations.

She said the district’s epidemiologist, Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, reports that the jail outbreak has been resolved with no deaths and mostly mild or asymptomatic cases.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said the first case was detected during a daily screening process at the end of September when an inmate reporting sinus and allergy-like symptoms tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate was isolated, and further testing was done at the jail.